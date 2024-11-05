Revive Your Daily Cold Brew Coffee With A Sweet Trader Joe's Add-In
The arrival of fall brings colder temperatures, scarves, and the search for comfort in foods and drinks as the days grow shorter. And for those looking for an easy fix, Trader Joe's Organic Maple Butter comes to the rescue. This seasonal product made from reduced and whipped maple syrup couldn't be easier to spoon onto slices of fruit, spread across pieces of toasted bread, and even drizzle into your favorite coffee recipes. While a spoonful of the sweet, creamy stuff can easily be stirred into homemade cafe lattes, those not quite ready to let go of summer days can also use the ingredient to act as a bridge between seasons and build tempting iced coffee drinks.
TJ's maple butter is especially delicious mixed into a cold brew coffee. One tablespoon of the maple syrup-kissed butter can be spooned into a glass and mixed with your milk of choice, favorite coffee creamer brand, and cold brew or brewed coffee to pour over ice and enjoy. Customize your list of ingredients to suit your palate, so that whether you prefer a sweeter beverage made with French vanilla coffee creamer or a spicier drink flavored with pumpkin pie spice creamer, you can savor the making process and pour unique recipes in your kitchen.
This sweet, creamy ingredient will keep on giving
As you follow a coffee expert's tips to make cold brew at home, you may want to whip up an extra batch to store in the fridge so you'll have it ready for your creations. Not only can you use cold brew in a cocktail, but you can bring new life to familiar favorites like our DIY Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew recipe or bold cold brew recipe with a spoonful of Trader Joe's Organic Maple Butter. To garnish your drinks with even more seasonal flair, add spices like powdered cinnamon or a sprinkle of sea salt to turn up the dials of flavor in your autumnal concoctions. If you don't have a Trader Joe's nearby, the popular chain's Organic Maple Butter is available to purchase on Amazon so that you can try the easy hack for yourself.
It's good to keep the flavorful maple butter stocked in your kitchen, because the sweet spread has many other tasty applications in addition to being an easy coffee inclusion. It can also be used to spruce up your next plate of French toast waffles or yogurt as well as add a decadent touch to cheeseboards. Maple butter is a great way to liven up a savory steak dinner, too. These are the kinds of easy ingredients that are tempting to tuck into all year long. And while TJ's product is a seasonal offering, maple syrup is one of the many sweet ingredients you can use to easily elevate butter.