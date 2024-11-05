Revive Your Daily Cold Brew Coffee With A Sweet Trader Joe's Add-In

The arrival of fall brings colder temperatures, scarves, and the search for comfort in foods and drinks as the days grow shorter. And for those looking for an easy fix, Trader Joe's Organic Maple Butter comes to the rescue. This seasonal product made from reduced and whipped maple syrup couldn't be easier to spoon onto slices of fruit, spread across pieces of toasted bread, and even drizzle into your favorite coffee recipes. While a spoonful of the sweet, creamy stuff can easily be stirred into homemade cafe lattes, those not quite ready to let go of summer days can also use the ingredient to act as a bridge between seasons and build tempting iced coffee drinks.

TJ's maple butter is especially delicious mixed into a cold brew coffee. One tablespoon of the maple syrup-kissed butter can be spooned into a glass and mixed with your milk of choice, favorite coffee creamer brand, and cold brew or brewed coffee to pour over ice and enjoy. Customize your list of ingredients to suit your palate, so that whether you prefer a sweeter beverage made with French vanilla coffee creamer or a spicier drink flavored with pumpkin pie spice creamer, you can savor the making process and pour unique recipes in your kitchen.