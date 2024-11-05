Take Grilled S'mores Up A Notch With A Graham Cracker Replacement
While a classic recipe like s'mores needs little in the way of improvement, even a good thing deserves a bit of sprucing up now and then. For those who enjoy getting creative with this treat, there is a tasty alternative to graham crackers: Hawaiian rolls. Instead of having to delicately perch toasted marshmallows and squares of chocolate on top of a fragile cracker, you can go wild with several different toppings of your choosing.
If you have already used Hawaiian rolls to make cinnamon rolls or sandwiches, you are well aware of the soft chewiness that these buttery rolls provide. A subtle whisper of pineapple juice baked into the bread offers a tempting sweetness that can help make s'mores even more delicious. Simply halve the rolls, slather them with butter, and toast the pieces on a clean grill before incorporating marshmallows and chocolate. Alternatively, you can stuff chocolate and marshmallows into sliced buns that have yet to be heated up, wrap your sweet sandwiches in foil, and then place the pieces on a grill with low heat for a warm, gooey treat — no visit to the great outdoors required.
The perfect platform for indulgence
Without having to worry about graham crackers crumbling in your hands, take advantage of the sturdy platform these sweet pieces of bread offer and stack ample layers of grilled sliced fruit like bananas or pineapple rings with generous sprinkles of toasted coconut flakes for a true taste of the tropics. Knowing that your ingredients will be contained between toasted halves, you can freely drizzle generous a heaping of Nutella or peanut butter on top of a sliced bun or slather spoonfuls of rich tahini onto a toasted open face for a more savory take on the nostalgic treat. The buttery foundation of a grilled Hawaiian roll is the prime foundation to play up s'mores recipes with flavored marshmallows and sauces of your choosing.
In addition to holding s'mores ingredients, these pillowy rolls can be stuffed with scrambled eggs and crispy bacon for a tempting morning dish or packed full of tender pulled pork for a mouth-watering dinner. With various possible uses, it is well worth stocking up on a stash of Hawaiian buns to keep in your kitchen so you can properly address cravings when they strike.