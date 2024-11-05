Take Grilled S'mores Up A Notch With A Graham Cracker Replacement

While a classic recipe like s'mores needs little in the way of improvement, even a good thing deserves a bit of sprucing up now and then. For those who enjoy getting creative with this treat, there is a tasty alternative to graham crackers: Hawaiian rolls. Instead of having to delicately perch toasted marshmallows and squares of chocolate on top of a fragile cracker, you can go wild with several different toppings of your choosing.

If you have already used Hawaiian rolls to make cinnamon rolls or sandwiches, you are well aware of the soft chewiness that these buttery rolls provide. A subtle whisper of pineapple juice baked into the bread offers a tempting sweetness that can help make s'mores even more delicious. Simply halve the rolls, slather them with butter, and toast the pieces on a clean grill before incorporating marshmallows and chocolate. Alternatively, you can stuff chocolate and marshmallows into sliced buns that have yet to be heated up, wrap your sweet sandwiches in foil, and then place the pieces on a grill with low heat for a warm, gooey treat — no visit to the great outdoors required.