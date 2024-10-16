The Ultimate Bread Swap For Quick And Easy Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon rolls are the ultimate "treat yourself" breakfast, and there is an easy bread swap just waiting to turn them from a weekend project into an anytime treat. Great homemade cinnamon rolls have two essential keys to success: You, of course, have that rich cinnamon sugar flavor permeating every bite, but you also want a pillowy soft and tender break that your fork can slice right through. Normally this is achieved through an enriched bread dough base like brioche, which has the advantage of being delicious, but the disadvantage of being a challenging bread dough to work with because it takes a lot of time and prep to do right. But for cinnamon roll lovers who want all the taste with almost none of the work, there is a widely available store-bought (or Amazon-ordered) bread that can fill in also perfectly: Sweet Hawaiian Dinner Rolls.

The soft texture and sweet taste of Hawaiian rolls are almost tailor-made for cinnamon rolls, and their smaller size is even ideal for single-serving breakfasts. By slicing up the rolls and filling them with a simple cinnamon-sugar mixture you can replicate hours of rolling, rising, and kneading in a little over half an hour. They may not have the perfectly rich taste of homemade rolls, but for something you are dousing with icing, most of the flavor is coming from the additions anyway. It's a bread swap whose biggest downside is potentially making it too easy to have melt-in-your-mouth cinnamon rolls whenever you want.