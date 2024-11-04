The Japanese Beer Brand We Can't Get Enough Of
Motivated American beer lovers can track down Japanese beers to help quench their thirst, and we have our favorites. It isn't always easy to choose a good beer, but while reviewing over a dozen different labels, our Tasting Table team ranked Hitachino Nest Dai Dai Ale as a clear front runner. Founded by a family with roots in sake and shochu production dating back to 1823, Hitachino Nest has been cranking out brews since 1996, and you can taste the expertise and experience in this ale.
Hitachino Nest Dai Dai is made with special hops and Fukure Mikan, a wild mandarin orange found around Mt. Tsukuba, the area close to the Hitachino Nest brewery. The hops used to make this ale are often used to make European lagers and ales. They are called Tardif de Bourgogne and are grown in the Alsace region of France. If you like medium-bodied beers that offer notes of citrus and an enjoyable hoppy finish, Hitachino Nest Dai Dai could very well be your next pour.
A refreshing sipper that is easy to serve
Clocking in at 6.2% ABV, the easy-sipping ale is balanced and crisp, a gentle pour that straddles the line between hoppy zing and notes of orange. When served in a clean pint glass, the light amber, if not orange hue offers an aroma that is braided with pine and citrus. That first inviting drink is light, refreshing, and clean — the kind of flavor profile that can be served equally on a hot summer's day or enjoyed next to a roaring fire after an afternoon spent on the slopes.
Similar to a Belgian yeast, the complex sweet-and-sour ale can help wash down hearty meals of breaded chicken and ultra-crispy French fries or kick off a backyard barbecue. If you are serving this beer at a special occasion, you may want to stock up on more than you think you'll need. This is no typical IPA. Hitachino Nest is known for its brews, and Dai Dai Ale stands up to the task, offering the kind of dry beer that will go down easily and disappear fast at your next dinner party.