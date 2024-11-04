The Japanese Beer Brand We Can't Get Enough Of

Motivated American beer lovers can track down Japanese beers to help quench their thirst, and we have our favorites. It isn't always easy to choose a good beer, but while reviewing over a dozen different labels, our Tasting Table team ranked Hitachino Nest Dai Dai Ale as a clear front runner. Founded by a family with roots in sake and shochu production dating back to 1823, Hitachino Nest has been cranking out brews since 1996, and you can taste the expertise and experience in this ale.

Hitachino Nest Dai Dai is made with special hops and Fukure Mikan, a wild mandarin orange found around Mt. Tsukuba, the area close to the Hitachino Nest brewery. The hops used to make this ale are often used to make European lagers and ales. They are called Tardif de Bourgogne and are grown in the Alsace region of France. If you like medium-bodied beers that offer notes of citrus and an enjoyable hoppy finish, Hitachino Nest Dai Dai could very well be your next pour.