The Celsius Flavor You Should Avoid Picking Up At The Store

Celsius is known for being a healthy energy drink brand that offers a plethora of flavors, but not all were created equal. In our definitive ranking of 20 Celsius flavors, Tasting Table put Sparkling Green Apple Cherry in last place. Allow us to explain our decision. To be clear, not all the offerings under Celsius' health-centric branding are inspired by flavors that occur in nature. Arctic Vibe, Oasis Vibe, and Fantasy Vibe, for instance, are certainly more conceptual than literally descriptive. But, on the whole, Celsius has been praised for its thinner mouthfeel and more dialed-back sweetness compared to energy drink competitors, which often present pucker-inducing sweetness and viscous textures.

As one Reddit fan posted, "I'm drawn to Celsius because they're more seltzer-y/less sweet than most brands." Others write "Can't ever go back to Red Bull or Monsters, those taste like medicine compared to Celsius," and another commenter similarly posts that they "get burnt out [on] the extreme flavors of Monster or Ghosts." If the tasteful (and palatable) thing about Celsius is its subtlety, then the Sparkling Green Apple Cherry flavor must have missed the memo.

Right out of the gate, Celsius set this flavor up for failure by making a green apple-flavored beverage, period. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Celsius' Sparkling Green Apple Cherry tastes reminiscent of the syrupy, sweet, and sticky sour candies of childhood, resulting in a candy-forward taste in a bad way. Don't get us wrong, we're all about the idea of a drinkable Jolly Rancher (we even have a cocktail inspired by the concept). But, in execution, Celsius' sparkling apple sipper simply falls flat (and sour).

