Do Celsius Drinks Have More Caffeine Than Red Bull?
Red Bull and Celsius are both prominent names in the world of energy drinks, each promising to give you a quick energy boost. Red Bull, the go-to drink for late-night cramming and marathon gaming sessions, packs a punch with its signature formula. Celsius, meanwhile, is the new cool thing, offering a strong boost with healthier ingredients and a wide variety of flavors (which we ranked worst to best). Regular consumers know that both of these drinks contain some level of caffeine, but have you ever wondered which one has more of that stimulant that keeps us awake and alert?
Turns out, Celsius takes the crown in this regard, typically packing 200 to 270 mg of caffeine in a 12-oz can. That's about twice to four times the caffeine found in a typical cup of Nespresso coffee. Specifically, Celsius and Celsius Vibe drinks contain 200 mg of caffeine per can, while Celsius Essentials cans pack 270 mg. Celsius HEAT provides a whopping 300 mg dose, ranking among the highest caffeine content in popular energy drinks, though it's worth noting that HEAT comes in a more sizable 16-oz can.
Red Bull energy drinks, meanwhile, contain 80 mg of caffeine per 8.4 oz can. Per ounce, that's less than 10 mg of caffeine, which is modest compared to Celsius' 16.7 to 22.5 mg. Red Bull also offers a wide array of flavors and can sizes, but even the largest Red Bull (20 oz) only packs 189 mg of caffeine.
More does not always mean better
When consumed in moderation, caffeine can be part of a healthy diet, according to the FDA. It helps keep you alert, focused, and ready to tackle the endless tasks of the day, even when you're low on sleep. However, everyone is different when it comes to their tolerance to this substance. While some can handle higher amounts without problems, others may experience side effects such as anxiety, heart palpitations, migraines, and more. That's why the FDA suggests adults consume no more than 400 mg of caffeine per day. To put that in perspective, you can hit that limit with just two cans of Celsius, or one can of Celsius and two regular coffees. At such high concentrations of the stimulant, Celsius energy drinks are definitely not a drink for the faint of heart (pun intended). If you're sensitive to caffeine, it may be a good idea to limit your consumption.
Of course, just because Red Bull drinks are lighter in caffeine doesn't necessarily mean they are the better or healthier choice. Still, Red Bull is the friendlier option to folks whose hearts palpitate and knees go weak every time they take a sip of espresso.