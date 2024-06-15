Do Celsius Drinks Have More Caffeine Than Red Bull?

Red Bull and Celsius are both prominent names in the world of energy drinks, each promising to give you a quick energy boost. Red Bull, the go-to drink for late-night cramming and marathon gaming sessions, packs a punch with its signature formula. Celsius, meanwhile, is the new cool thing, offering a strong boost with healthier ingredients and a wide variety of flavors (which we ranked worst to best). Regular consumers know that both of these drinks contain some level of caffeine, but have you ever wondered which one has more of that stimulant that keeps us awake and alert?

Turns out, Celsius takes the crown in this regard, typically packing 200 to 270 mg of caffeine in a 12-oz can. That's about twice to four times the caffeine found in a typical cup of Nespresso coffee. Specifically, Celsius and Celsius Vibe drinks contain 200 mg of caffeine per can, while Celsius Essentials cans pack 270 mg. Celsius HEAT provides a whopping 300 mg dose, ranking among the highest caffeine content in popular energy drinks, though it's worth noting that HEAT comes in a more sizable 16-oz can.

Red Bull energy drinks, meanwhile, contain 80 mg of caffeine per 8.4 oz can. Per ounce, that's less than 10 mg of caffeine, which is modest compared to Celsius' 16.7 to 22.5 mg. Red Bull also offers a wide array of flavors and can sizes, but even the largest Red Bull (20 oz) only packs 189 mg of caffeine.