Our Favorite Celsius Drink Flavor Has A Refreshing Kick That's Not Too Sweet
If you're in the market for an energy drink that's a departure from the usual over-the-top sweetness that some of the popular brands are known for, we think the range of Celsius beverages is absolutely worth a try. However, with an extensive list of flavors to choose from, it's easy to get overwhelmed. So, what specific flavor stands out in the Celsius crowd? After a thorough taste test of all the offers, Celsius' Sparkling Lemon Lime finds itself at the very top of the list.
With such variety in the (growing) Celsius portfolio, why is this specific flavor the best? Compared to other enhanced waters and energy drinks that can overload your system with sugar and artificial flavors, the Celsius Sparkling Lemon Lime is a perfect blend of natural lemon and lime with 0g of sugar. The crisp citrus flavor, light carbonation, and lack of excessive sourness make this flavor a refreshing and easy-to-consume choice. With an enjoyable assortment and variety across the Celsius range, the brand also packs a punch when it comes to providing an energy boost (more, in fact, than others in the market).
Sparkling and not too sour
Need some other reasons to add Celsius to your shopping list? Unlike some of the competitors, Celsius drinks only have 10 calories per can. The ingredients for the drink contain a unique combination of green tea extract, guarana seed extract, and ginger that can give you a boost of energy and kickstart your metabolism. The beverage also has no sugar and contains vitamins B and C. Moreover, the brand is easily found in grocery stores. Best of all? A can of Celsius is vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. Lastly, if you're looking for something different (and not too sweet) to combine with spirits for your next cocktail, we think the Sparkling Lemon Lime makes an excellent and mellow choice for a mixer.
Overall, Celsius Sparkling Lemon Lime has a clean, fresh citrus taste with just the right amount of fizz. If you like your sparkling drinks thirst quenching but with less intense taste, this flavor might be the one for you. However, no matter which Celsius flavor you try, there is certainly one to be your favorite.