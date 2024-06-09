Our Favorite Celsius Drink Flavor Has A Refreshing Kick That's Not Too Sweet

If you're in the market for an energy drink that's a departure from the usual over-the-top sweetness that some of the popular brands are known for, we think the range of Celsius beverages is absolutely worth a try. However, with an extensive list of flavors to choose from, it's easy to get overwhelmed. So, what specific flavor stands out in the Celsius crowd? After a thorough taste test of all the offers, Celsius' Sparkling Lemon Lime finds itself at the very top of the list.

With such variety in the (growing) Celsius portfolio, why is this specific flavor the best? Compared to other enhanced waters and energy drinks that can overload your system with sugar and artificial flavors, the Celsius Sparkling Lemon Lime is a perfect blend of natural lemon and lime with 0g of sugar. The crisp citrus flavor, light carbonation, and lack of excessive sourness make this flavor a refreshing and easy-to-consume choice. With an enjoyable assortment and variety across the Celsius range, the brand also packs a punch when it comes to providing an energy boost (more, in fact, than others in the market).