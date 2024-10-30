Store-Bought Salad Dressing Is The Secret To More Tender Beef Every Time

For carnivorous palates, there's a right cut of beef and the best way to cook it to suit everyone's tastes. There are many ways to tenderize steak and other cuts of beef, all of which hinge on different methods of breaking down the connective tissue in the meat. Starting with the right marinade is a great step in this process and utilizing a pre-made mix streamlines this even more. Among the many unexpected and delicious ways to use salad dressing, employing a bottle of your favorite store-bought salad accompaniment as a meat marinade will yield a most tender piece of beef every time.

Store-bought salad dressing works well as a marinade for beef because of the acidic elements present. Knowing that lemon juice, vinegar, and soy sauce are the three key ingredients for a tenderizing steak marinade, it's simply a matter of finding a corresponding salad dressing containing one or all of these acidic ingredients to help tenderize whatever cut of beef you're cooking. With so many store-bought bottled salad dressings to choose from, it comes down to a matter of personal preference as far as flavor. There are a nearly endless number of combinations possible to pair your favorite piece of beef with a store-bought salad dressing marinade to get the taste and texture you're looking for.

