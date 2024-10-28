The Butter Upgrade That Gives Grilled Cheese An Extra Layer Of Pizzazz
If you've chosen your side on the butter vs. mayo debate and picked the former for your grilled cheeses, there's still plenty you can do to optimize your sandwiches. We've already determined when you should use salted vs. unsalted butter and that you should pass on European varieties here. But beyond those two tips, there are a few easy ways to elevate this spread that make for an ultra-tasty grilled cheese.
Instead of using regular old butter, opt for a seasoned or compound butter. This involves an extra step, but it can be as simple as mixing some spices into your softened stick. One of the most common ways to do this is to whip up a tasty garlic butter with herbs, which will make your sandwich feel like it was made on garlic bread. All you have to do is combine unsalted, softened butter, a little salt (which you can omit if you start out with salted butter), minced garlic or garlic powder, and some chopped fresh herbs (we like parsley and sage) or Italian seasoning in a pinch. You only need to make about one tablespoon per grilled cheese. Then, spread your new condiment on the outsides of your bread slices and cook your sandwich like normal.
Flavor your butter, then pick your cheese accordingly
As delicious as garlic herb butter is, you don't have to stop there. Incorporate some black pepper, red pepper flakes, cayenne, chili powder, or paprika for a little spice (of varying degrees). However, compound butters are also fantastic choices here. As odd as it may sound at first, a tomato brown butter is the perfect way to infuse the fruit's acidity into your sandwich in a subtle way.
For major umami flavor, whip up a seaweed, miso paste, or anchovy oil version. And to build on your sandwich's savory aspect, try a simple butter seasoned with curry powder or a more complex one with all the ingredients in Caesar salad dressing. On the flip side, you can also go the sweet route and make either a honey or cinnamon sugar butter, which will give your sandwich the perfect juxtaposition of sweet and savory.
As far as cheese goes, you'll of course want one that melts well. But since you're adding more flavor with your butter, you can take this into consideration too. Mozzarella is the ultimate mild, stretchy cheese, which means it'll pair well with stronger tastes. But muenster is also a great choice for a sweeter or warmer sandwich since it has nutty notes, while pepper jack will add a kick to an otherwise spiceless dish.