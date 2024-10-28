The Butter Upgrade That Gives Grilled Cheese An Extra Layer Of Pizzazz

If you've chosen your side on the butter vs. mayo debate and picked the former for your grilled cheeses, there's still plenty you can do to optimize your sandwiches. We've already determined when you should use salted vs. unsalted butter and that you should pass on European varieties here. But beyond those two tips, there are a few easy ways to elevate this spread that make for an ultra-tasty grilled cheese.

Instead of using regular old butter, opt for a seasoned or compound butter. This involves an extra step, but it can be as simple as mixing some spices into your softened stick. One of the most common ways to do this is to whip up a tasty garlic butter with herbs, which will make your sandwich feel like it was made on garlic bread. All you have to do is combine unsalted, softened butter, a little salt (which you can omit if you start out with salted butter), minced garlic or garlic powder, and some chopped fresh herbs (we like parsley and sage) or Italian seasoning in a pinch. You only need to make about one tablespoon per grilled cheese. Then, spread your new condiment on the outsides of your bread slices and cook your sandwich like normal.

