Salted Vs Unsalted Butter: Which Makes A Better Grilled Cheese?
There are countless paths you can take when it comes to achieving a spectacular grilled cheese — from an elevated version with sauteed mushrooms and creamy Boursin cheese to the comforting combination of American cheese and soft sandwich bread. While bread and fillings are major factors, don't neglect your butter choice, which can help create the crunchy, browned exterior of the classic sandwich. That prompts another question altogether: Should you use salted or unsalted butter?
Some recipe developers call for salted butter, as a salty, crispy piece of bread can add more dimension to the overall sandwich. Others recommend unsalted butter, noting that salted butter can overseason the sandwich. Our recommendation? It depends on the cheese. If you're using a salty, concentrated cheese, leave out the salted butter and go for the unsalted variation. On the flip side, add salted butter if you're using a creamier or softer cheese, which has a higher water content and less salt.
Assess your ingredients
It's basic science: As cheese sits and ages for months on end, it loses water, leading to a more intense and salty flavor. A young cheese, on the other hand, brings a pleasantly mild flavor to the table. Consider a grilled cheese made with buttery, gooey brie. As you can guess from its mellow flavor, brie has less sodium compared to a harder, aged cheese. As such, smearing salted butter onto your bread will season the sandwich without over-salting it. This method works well with mild cheeses, like Swiss, a young Gouda, or the beloved cheese-adjacent Velveeta.
For a grilled cheese with cheddar, try the opposite approach. Unlike its milder counterparts, sharp cheddar is strikingly strong and salty. To avoid overpowering your sandwich, opt for an unsalted butter and let the cheese shine on its own. Do the same for other salty, low-moisture cheeses, like feta, asiago, or manchego, and add something bright and acidic — a slice of fresh tomato or a swipe of fruit preserves — to create a balanced finish for your next favorite sandwich.