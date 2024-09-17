Salted Vs Unsalted Butter: Which Makes A Better Grilled Cheese?

There are countless paths you can take when it comes to achieving a spectacular grilled cheese — from an elevated version with sauteed mushrooms and creamy Boursin cheese to the comforting combination of American cheese and soft sandwich bread. While bread and fillings are major factors, don't neglect your butter choice, which can help create the crunchy, browned exterior of the classic sandwich. That prompts another question altogether: Should you use salted or unsalted butter?

Some recipe developers call for salted butter, as a salty, crispy piece of bread can add more dimension to the overall sandwich. Others recommend unsalted butter, noting that salted butter can overseason the sandwich. Our recommendation? It depends on the cheese. If you're using a salty, concentrated cheese, leave out the salted butter and go for the unsalted variation. On the flip side, add salted butter if you're using a creamier or softer cheese, which has a higher water content and less salt.