Curry Compound Butter Is The Versatile Topping Your Dishes Need

For a quick, gourmet-inspired touch that elevates any meal, look no further than compound butter. Creamy rolls of spiced and flavored butter can be easily spread, smeared, and plopped into dishes to instantly transform their taste and texture. Making compound butter at home couldn't be easier, and puts the specific flavors in your own hands. Need some inspiration? A quick sprinkle of your favorite curry powder is all you need to make curry compound butter, which is among the most versatile and delicious butters around.

A spoonful of this lively butter can take a plain serving of noodles or a simple mound of steamed vegetables direct to Flavortown, no professional training required. Consider incorporating curry compound butter into butter chicken recipes, layering it between hot stacks of waffles, or stirring it into steaming piles of rice for an instant flavor boost. It's vivid, decadent, and endlessly adaptable — in short, the perfect compound butter.