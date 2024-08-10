Curry Compound Butter Is The Versatile Topping Your Dishes Need
For a quick, gourmet-inspired touch that elevates any meal, look no further than compound butter. Creamy rolls of spiced and flavored butter can be easily spread, smeared, and plopped into dishes to instantly transform their taste and texture. Making compound butter at home couldn't be easier, and puts the specific flavors in your own hands. Need some inspiration? A quick sprinkle of your favorite curry powder is all you need to make curry compound butter, which is among the most versatile and delicious butters around.
A spoonful of this lively butter can take a plain serving of noodles or a simple mound of steamed vegetables direct to Flavortown, no professional training required. Consider incorporating curry compound butter into butter chicken recipes, layering it between hot stacks of waffles, or stirring it into steaming piles of rice for an instant flavor boost. It's vivid, decadent, and endlessly adaptable — in short, the perfect compound butter.
The fastest ticket to easy flavor
If you don't have a premade curry mix tucked away in your cupboards, don't worry — you can combine your favorite spices and adjust amounts accordingly to achieve the kind of curry butter you want. Turmeric, cardamom, cinnamon, fenugreek, and cumin all sit comfortably in curry spice blends and make for truly delicious compound butter. Simply combine your chosen spices into a food processor, add salt and black pepper to taste, and mix the powdery blend with room temperature butter. Once prepared, logs of curry compound butter can be kept in the freezer for up to one month, or, for the easiest access, stay fresh in your fridge for a solid week. This allows you to upgrade your dishes as you wish and when you please.
Compound butter mixed with curry brings a warming, homey flavor to dishes, whether you enjoy earthy Jamaican curry powder, a fiery masala spice mix, or a sweeter Japanese take on curry powder. Mixing your preferred blend with creamy butter will elevate basic slices of bread, dinner rolls pulled fresh out of the oven, and thick steaks ready for the grill.