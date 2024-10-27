The Simple Way To Make Store-Bought Dip Look Fancy And Fresh

As much as we'd love to be the perfect party host who always makes everything 100% from scratch, reality often gets in the way of this fantasy. Whether it's a busy family schedule, working overtime, or simply a lack of inspiration, prepping an entire menu for a party or small gathering can be overwhelming and unrealistic for most. Fortunately, there are countless creative and delicious dips available from the store, including the absolute best from Trader Joe's, and we've found a simple way to make store-bought dip look fancy and fresh with minimal effort.

Advertisement

The easiest way to gussy up a store-bought dip is to incorporate a fresh ingredient. This could be as simple as adding a freshly chopped herb on top of a dip or even a drizzle of a good quality olive oil or flavored vinegar. If you're so inclined, you can up the heat level of any dip with a few dashes of hot sauce, a drizzle of hot honey, or even a smattering of chili crisp all over the top. Marinated diced tomatoes would be a fantastic addition on top of store-bought hummus, and freshly chopped dill or chives would make an excellent topping for the best store-bought ranch dip. The idea behind these pairings is to either duplicate an ingredient that's already in the dip, or add an ingredient that would complement the dip, so don't be afraid to flex that creative muscle when pondering combinations.

Advertisement