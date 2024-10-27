The Simple Way To Make Store-Bought Dip Look Fancy And Fresh
As much as we'd love to be the perfect party host who always makes everything 100% from scratch, reality often gets in the way of this fantasy. Whether it's a busy family schedule, working overtime, or simply a lack of inspiration, prepping an entire menu for a party or small gathering can be overwhelming and unrealistic for most. Fortunately, there are countless creative and delicious dips available from the store, including the absolute best from Trader Joe's, and we've found a simple way to make store-bought dip look fancy and fresh with minimal effort.
The easiest way to gussy up a store-bought dip is to incorporate a fresh ingredient. This could be as simple as adding a freshly chopped herb on top of a dip or even a drizzle of a good quality olive oil or flavored vinegar. If you're so inclined, you can up the heat level of any dip with a few dashes of hot sauce, a drizzle of hot honey, or even a smattering of chili crisp all over the top. Marinated diced tomatoes would be a fantastic addition on top of store-bought hummus, and freshly chopped dill or chives would make an excellent topping for the best store-bought ranch dip. The idea behind these pairings is to either duplicate an ingredient that's already in the dip, or add an ingredient that would complement the dip, so don't be afraid to flex that creative muscle when pondering combinations.
Tips and tricks for updating store-bought dip
Chopped nuts and seeds are a simple way to add visual appeal, variation, and texture, especially to flavorful spiced blends like dukkah or za'atar. If you're able to find them, don't underestimate the power of microgreens when it comes to plating. Microgreens are an adorable and nutrient-packed topping for almost any dip you can think of, and they are available in a variety of tastes and textures. If you're using one of our highest-ranked store-bought queso dips, top it with fresh, thinly sliced jalapeños for some extra kick, or with crumbled bacon for added protein and flavor. While it may seem simple, a healthy pinch of flaky salt, like Maldon, can be equally impactful.
Outside of topping with fresh ingredients, you can also fold more of the toppings into the dip itself before using them as a garnish to further enhance your store-bought dip. Do this by adding more chopped cucumber and herbs to tzatziki, or minced red onion and poppy seeds to a sour cream and onion dip for an everything bagel-inspired dip. Another way to make your store-bought dip feel fancy is to simply transfer the dip out of its original container and into a serving bowl or platter. You can use the back of a spoon to make divots and swirls in the dip, allowing peaks and valleys for oil or other toppings to gather in. Use your culinary creativity to decorate your store-bought dip any way you please.