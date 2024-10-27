What Does New Zealand Louise Cake Taste Like?

Head to New Zealand and you may spot pretty looking layered bars while standing in line at a coffee shop. Thought to be named after Queen Victoria's daughter, Princess Louise of England, pieces of Louise cake offer careful rows of sweet ingredients that when compiled and baked create the ideal snack to serve alongside afternoon cups of tea or morning lattes. With a gummy and buttery shortcake base that is balanced out by the tart sweetness of fruit jam and crowned by fluffy coconut meringue, this easy treat can turn a dreary midweek day into something that feels closer to a holiday. For many New Zealanders, bites of Louise cake are interwoven with nostalgia.

Louise cake takes about one hour to assemble and bake. Pieces are typically served cut into bars or slices. While the standard recipe includes shortbread, raspberry jam, and Swiss meringue, bakers have taken it upon themselves to add their own twists to the recipe to create varying textures while turning up the volume of specific flavors found within the treat. The soft, buttery shortbread recipe is commonly modified with the inclusion of egg yolks, turning what is commonly known to be a crunchier recipe into a gummier, cake-like chew.