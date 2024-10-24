15 Foods And Drinks To Pair With Your Favorite Halloween Movies Or TV Shows
There's really nothing like getting into the spirit of the holidays. One that's incredibly fun to throw yourself into is Halloween. Now, we all have our favorite Halloween movies and TV shows — but watching them year after year doesn't have to be so monotonous and repetitive. We want you to amp up your Halloween-themed viewing experience with some delicious foods and beverages.
Whether it's a meal that's actually eaten on-screen, or made-up snacks inspired by the events in the story — it's so much more fun to watch a Halloween film or TV series when you have themed treats to go along with it. This guide works for a watch party, a date night, or even a solo movie-marathon. However you want to use it is up to you, but we hope you get inspired to thrive this spooky season through great entertainment and foods or drinks to match.
Hocus Pocus — witches brew stew
Arguably one of the absolute best Halloween movies of all time, "Hocus Pocus" tells the story of three witches who come back from the dead in Salem, Massachusetts. This 1993 film has the perfect ambiance of magic, witchery, mystery, and teen-angst. The movie's general vibe is cozy and spooky, and we have the perfect meal that will keep you occupied during this Disney classic: a witches brew stew. Now, this can be absolutely any type of stew you like. There are so many stew recipes out there that provide comfort and satisfaction. One that we recommend for "Hocus Pocus" is an apple cider beef stew — which adds not only the essence of fall through cinnamon and apples, but apples are also synonymous with witches, are they not?
To make this meal extra on-theme, you can serve the stew in a cauldron-style bowl. This Pacific Giftware cauldron bowl from Amazon even has a connected spoon to eat with. So, while the Sanderson sisters wreak havoc on Salem and try to suck the lives out of children, you can stay safe on your couch with your very own witches brew to keep you full and cozy.
Stranger Things — Christmas light cupcakes
Even though Netflix's "Stranger Things" can definitely be watched at any time of the year, it really does hit differently in October. The show has some incredibly spooky elements, one including a young boy named Will (Noah Schnapp) who's stuck in the Upside Down — an alternate universe full of creatures and the unknown. Will is able to communicate with his mother in the real world through Christmas lights she had hung up in the house. These Christmas lights play a huge part in the entire first season of "Stranger Things," and have since become a staple of the show in general.
To honor these Christmas lights, you can make Christmas light cupcakes. This can be easily done by baking whatever type of cupcakes you please. The theme comes in with the icing. Ice the cupcakes like normal (vanilla icing would work best), and then go ahead and grab a piping bag and fill it with a darker-colored icing. With the bag, you'll make the cord of the Christmas lights circling the cupcake's icing, and then you can use mini-M&M's as the colored light bulbs. These perfectly themed Christmas light cupcakes are great for a "Stranger Things" watch party, and will definitely keep your guests safe from the Upside Down while they eat them.
Sweeney Todd — meat pies
If you're a fan of the Stephen Sondheim musical "Sweeney Todd," you know the significance of the meat pies. Spoiler alert ahead — the story takes place in a pie shop in London, where a deranged and vengeful barber-turned-serial-killer begins working. He shaves men's faces in the upstairs part of the pie shop, and disposes of their bodies in, well, the pies with the help of Mrs. Lovett, the shop's owner. Now, we're not at all telling you to make human meat pies here, but an ode to the original pie shop with a classic meat pie should do.
In London, meat pies are a huge part of the culture. There are tons of variations, like chicken and mushroom pie, beef pie, mincemeat pie, lamb pie, and more. For a viewing of Tim Burton's 2007 film adaptation of "Sweeney Todd," we'd recommend going for a London classic, the beef steak pot pie. This pie includes steak, onions, celery, carrots, peas, mushrooms, parsnips, and potatoes. It will surely keep you nice and satiated for the two-hour movie, and will warm you up from the cold and dreary 19th-century London streets.
Scream — popcorn
The "Scream" franchise really takes over the Halloween movie world. In total, there are six "Scream" movies (with a seventh set to premiere in 2026), but we're going to focus on the first one. This 1996 film stars a young Drew Barrymore, who begins the movie by cooking up some popcorn. However, the creepy horror sets in when she receives repetitive calls from the movie's killer. He even asks the famous question, "Do you like scary movies?" as she shakes up her popcorn on the stove.
To really get into the mood of "Scream," and to help you get through the anticipation of many of the intense scenes, you're definitely going to need some popcorn of your own. You could even go a little retro and make some popcorn on the stove like Barrymore's character does. Some fun ways to spice up your popcorn could be with spices or seasonings, like Old Bay, cayenne pepper, cinnamon and sugar, or oregano. If you want to get more into the tastes of Halloween, try throwing in some candy corn, drizzled caramel, or chocolate to the mixture. Those options are especially tasty because they melt with the heat of the popcorn, creating a delicious sweet-and-salty mixture.
The Nightmare Before Christmas — dirt pudding
"The Nightmare Before Christmas" is a great movie for both the Halloween and Christmas lovers. In this eerie 1993 Tim Burton film, the main character named Jack Skellington lives in a place called Halloween Town. The town is filled with bats, black cats, monsters, ghosts, and other silly-spooky beings. To match the atmosphere of this dark, stop-motion animated film, we think homemade dirt is the best treat.
If you're a little confused at the concept of eating dirt, bear with us. Dirt is a type of chocolate pudding that uses crushed Oreos on top to look like soil. There are many simple ways to make dirt pudding, and you will end up with a delicious, chocolatey, textured heaven in a cup. To make this treat "Nightmare Before Christmas"-themed, you'll need some gummy worms, chocolate bats, edible eyeballs, or candy tombstones. These fun additions will tie into the creepy, silly, and fun aesthetics of the movie. You can get a lot of these Halloween-themed edible treats on Amazon, like these Yumzo Halloween lollipops. You could also make the toppings yourself, if you really want to get creative.
Beetlejuice — shrimp cocktail
Another incredibly famous Tim Burton film, "Beetlejuice" is a true cult classic. This '80s film is recreated through zany Halloween costumes every year, with people dressing up in the titular character's iconic black-and-white stripes and bright green hair. Arguably, though, the most famous part of the movie is the big dinner scene, where the characters break out into singing "Day-O" (aka "The Banana Boat Song"). This happens because Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara (Geena Davis), who are deceased, are trying to scare the Deetz family out of their house. They use Beetlejuice's powers to help possess everyone, forcing them to sing "Day-O" repeatedly.
In this scene, the family is sitting down for a fancy meal. What was the fancy meal, you ask? Shrimp cocktail! The next time you sit down for a "Beetlejuice" viewing, grab yourself some jumbo shrimp and pair it with a delicious cocktail sauce. Shrimp cocktail is easy to make yourself, or you can always opt for picking up a shrimp cocktail pack from your local grocery store. As you eat the delicious appetizer, you'll be living lavishly like the Deetz family — just hopefully, nobody possesses you to break out into song against your will while eating it.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show — dinner roast
Bringing you another cult classic with a famous dinner scene, we have "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." If you've ever gone to a "Rocky" viewing party, you'll know that you're usually greeted with goody bags. Unfortunately, these goody bags aren't filled with food, but with props to use throughout the movie at specific times. Now, we think there should also be a "Rocky Horror" meal to match the goody bags, eaten at every single viewing party.
In this 1975 musical-comedy-horror film, the big dinner scene features all of the main characters. Everyone is served a large roast, which they eat without knowing what it truly is. It's later revealed the roast is actually the remains of one of the characters Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry) killed. He then serves those remains in the form of a roast, along with a dark red wine (possibly representing the victim's blood). For the perfect meal to accompany your "Rocky Horror" viewing experience, you can make any type of roast you'd like and pair it with your favorite cabernet. You get extra points for authenticity if you wear a birthday hat while devouring the meal, as that's what Frank-N-Furter strangely wears during the uncomfortable dinner.
It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown — pumpkin bisque soup
It's truly not Halloween until you watch "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown." There's nothing quite like the calming musical score, the nostalgia of the characters, and the sweet message of perseverance and hope. It's truly a TV special for the entire family, and it deserves a nice, cozy meal to go along with that vibe. Of course, you have to eat something pumpkin flavored. Because of the warm, nostalgic feelings that accompany this 1966 animated special, we think a pumpkin bisque soup is the perfect pairing.
Pumpkin soup can be relatively easy to make. One of our favorites is curried roasted pumpkin and lentil soup, which provides great nutrients while also tasting absolutely delicious. This recipe only requires a few ingredients, like a pumpkin, red lentils, vegetable broth, and a handful of spices. You can even go the extra mile and serve your soup inside of an actual pumpkin. We hope you enjoy eating this fall favorite while immersing in the jazzy tunes and heartwarming themes of the "Peanuts" gang.
The Mummy — mummy-themed hot dogs
The 1999 film "The Mummy" mixes both horror and comedy. It's a great movie to watch with a group of friends, as it has tons of action, scares, laughs, and romance — truly something for everyone. For an appetizer to keep your guests occupied during this flick, we recommend making mummy-themed hot dogs.
For this recipe, all you need is hot dogs, crescent roll dough, and mustard. Now, instead of making classic pigs in a blanket, you'll be wrapping the crescent roll dough in a mummy-fying fashion. All you need to do is slice the dough into long strips, and then you swirl them around the hot dog, leaving a few gaps to create the right look. Just pop them in the oven, and then use mustard to make little eyes. In the movie, the mummies offer some of the scariest and intense moments — so, making silly versions of them to eat may help to take the edge off a bit.
Practical Magic — midnight margaritas
"Practical Magic" is the perfect blend of a spooky and scary '90s movie with the essence of a fall rom-com. Starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, it has witchy magic, girl power, comedy, and horror, making it a great movie for a girls' night, specifically. One of the biggest scenes surrounds the consumption of midnight margaritas. And you know what a girls' night typically needs? A delicious cocktail. In this scene, Kidman and Bullock's characters, along with their aunts who helped raise them (Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing), wake up in the middle of the night to drink margaritas. It's a tradition amongst the women, and it's a way that they bond, let loose, and experience a fun, carefree whim they don't get to enjoy often. The scene is hilarious and joyful, and it truly makes you want to down a margarita immediately.
For a margarita recipe that's a bit more fall-themed, we recommend making blood orange and pomegranate margaritas. This recipe includes cinnamon, which warms up the citrus and creates a Halloween-orange hue for the drink. It's the absolute best type of margarita for fall — and it fits well into a "Practical Magic" movie night.
Harry Potter — butterbeer
"Harry Potter" fans will know all about the story's amazing wizarding world food and drink options. There's even an entire theme park where you can get themed treats from a variety of restaurants, shops, and stands. One of the easiest things you can make at home, inspired by the wizarding world, is butterbeer. This drink is famously drunk in Hogsmeade, which is a small village near Hogwarts, the magical school the characters attend. In the movies, butterbeer is often shown to be served warm; however, if you visit The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios, you can get it served over ice or frozen.
To make the warm version of butterbeer as seen in the movies, it's actually pretty simple. All you need for the base of the drink is milk, butterscotch syrup, brown sugar, and cream soda. These ingredients get warmed up on the stove together. If you want the drink to be alcoholic, you can add a bit of whiskey or rum to the mixture. Butterbeer is always shown in the movies to have a foamy top, and this can be made by mixing butter, brown sugar, and heavy whipping cream together. Make this delicious drink to accompany your next "Harry Potter" marathon, and you'll be a wizard in no time.
Coraline — roasted chicken dinner
Released in 2009, "Caroline" is another stop-motion animated film that's captured the hearts of children and adults around the world — and it's a great option for movie night. The main character, Caroline, is living in two worlds. One, where she's feeling incredibly unhappy and lonely. In the other world, it's as if everything is turned upside down: Her parents pay tons of attention to her, and even though they have creepy buttons on their eyes, Caroline is basking in this love. Her "other mother" cooks her a deliciously large dinner one night, with all of Caroline's favorite things.
The next time you watch "Caroline," you need to make yourself your own "other mother" dinner. In the movie, Caroline digs into roasted chicken legs, corn on the cob, peas, and mashed potatoes with gravy. We recommend cooking all of this up and letting yourself have a full-on TV dinner. This is a great choice for a date night or solo movie night. Caroline would want you to indulge, so honor the blue-haired character and dig in!
Halloweentown — chocolate chip cookies
For the readers who love a Disney Channel original movie, this one's for you! The fantasy-comedy flick "Halloweentown," which premiered in 1998, tells the story of a magical family. The Cromwell/Piper family is living in the mortal realm, and the children don't know anything about the magical world. The youngest daughter, Sophie, has magical powers that show up in the funniest of ways. In one of the opening scenes, after being denied a chocolate chip cookie before dinner so as to not spoil her appetite, Sophie accidentally makes one float towards her without even knowing it.
For your next viewing of "Halloweentown," we recommend baking some chocolate chip cookies too munch on during the movie. There are many great homemade chocolate chip cookie recipes to follow, and baking your own will fill your house with the delicious smell of freshly baked cookies, making you feel like you're right there in the Cromwell/Piper household.
Ghostbusters — roasted marshmallows
"Ghostbusters" is another classic that's immortalized through adorable and hilarious Halloween costumes every single year. This 1984 movie is filled with incredibly unique and hilarious creatures. One of the most popular ones is the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man, who's quite literally a large, destructive, walking marshmallow. He's manifested by one of the main characters, Dan Aykroyd's Ray Stantz, who remembers the marshmallow mascot as a staple from his childhood at an inopportune paranormal moment. Gozer, the evil antagonist in the film, turns this innocent childhood memory into a destructive monster.
To honor the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man while watching "Ghostbusters," you can make your own version yourself. Take some marshmallows, roast them lightly on a stick, and use a piping bag to draw the face with frosting on the top marshmallow. It's a silly little ode to the character, and it's a deliciously easy and sweet treat to have while enjoying this beloved supernatural comedy.
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial — takeout pizza
The Steven Spielberg movie "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" will forever be a Halloween favorite. People across the world absolutely fell in love with the bond between an alien from outer space and a young boy named Elliott Taylor. The sci-fi flick kicks off with a chaotic evening in the Taylor household, where a single mother is managing a house full of children on a Friday night. They order pizza to be delivered, and when Elliott goes to get it from the driver, that's when he has his first encounter with E.T. Elliott drops the pizza in fear, and the pie entices E.T. to come out of the shed in the backyard — thus, the story begins.
It should basically be illegal to watch "E.T." without chowing down on a few slices of pizza. Go ahead and order your favorite pizza takeout, and enjoy this classic 1982 film. You could even take it the extra mile and get Dominos, which advertised its pizza in "E.T."-themed commercials in the '80s.