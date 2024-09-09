Ditch The Bread Bowl And Serve Your Fall Soups In A Whole Pumpkin
Soup season approaches! Then again, any season is soup season if you don't mind breaking a sweat from time to time. With a wide selection of the best soup recipes for fall and beyond, there's no limit to the fun you can have with different flavor combinations, warm and even cooler temperature dishes, and a vast selection of spices to suit everyone's tastes. If you love soup in a bread bowl, try a unique twist on this creative vessel and use a pumpkin for a stylish seasonal server. The process of preparing a pumpkin to serve soup is almost as fun as carving a jack o' lantern, if not more, because you get to eat something amazingly tasty once you're all done.
There are many different types of pumpkin and other squash to cook this fall with endless options for soups and stews. Picking out the best pumpkin and carving it to serve soup out of is a delightful way to bring all the fall vibes full circle for your entire meal. Pumpkins are great as serving vessels for soup for their density and mild flavor. So long as you carefully hollow out and de-seed your pumpkins, they will make effective soup bowls. It's important to pick sweeter pumpkins such as sugar pumpkins for their round shape and smaller size. This will be especially important to easily carve individual serving bowls for your guests. The process is fairly straightforward with unforgettable results.
Preparing a pumpkin for serving soup
Carving up pumpkins for serving soup is even easier than making bread bowls and yields much more soup-stable results. Unlike a more permeable bread bowl, your pumpkin soup bowls will hold up to hot soup while maintaining structural integrity. Simply start by carefully cutting a "lid" from the top of your pumpkins and setting those aside. Next, gently scrape out the insides for a clean and evenly hollowed out bowl. Don't forget to clean up and set aside your seeds for making a maple roasted pumpkin seed snack mix recipe. Once you've prepared your pumpkins, there are a bevy of wonderful soups that would be perfectly paired in a pumpkin server.
A fall vegetable soup is an amazing start to celebrate all the great tastes of the season. Of course, a curried roasted pumpkin and lentil soup served out of a pumpkin only amplifies the amazing pumpkin-y goodness with warm, comforting spices in every bite. There are also plenty of creamy vegan soup options that would be made even better when served from a pumpkin. For example, a creamy vegan roasted acorn squash soup or a creamy-yet-vegan roasted garlic cauliflower soup are both hearty dishes, either of which would be made all the more fun out of a pumpkin bowl. In fact, any soup served right from a pumpkin will have your guests saying, "oh my gourd!"