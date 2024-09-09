Ditch The Bread Bowl And Serve Your Fall Soups In A Whole Pumpkin

Soup season approaches! Then again, any season is soup season if you don't mind breaking a sweat from time to time. With a wide selection of the best soup recipes for fall and beyond, there's no limit to the fun you can have with different flavor combinations, warm and even cooler temperature dishes, and a vast selection of spices to suit everyone's tastes. If you love soup in a bread bowl, try a unique twist on this creative vessel and use a pumpkin for a stylish seasonal server. The process of preparing a pumpkin to serve soup is almost as fun as carving a jack o' lantern, if not more, because you get to eat something amazingly tasty once you're all done.

There are many different types of pumpkin and other squash to cook this fall with endless options for soups and stews. Picking out the best pumpkin and carving it to serve soup out of is a delightful way to bring all the fall vibes full circle for your entire meal. Pumpkins are great as serving vessels for soup for their density and mild flavor. So long as you carefully hollow out and de-seed your pumpkins, they will make effective soup bowls. It's important to pick sweeter pumpkins such as sugar pumpkins for their round shape and smaller size. This will be especially important to easily carve individual serving bowls for your guests. The process is fairly straightforward with unforgettable results.