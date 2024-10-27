21 Store-Bought Toppings That Will Upgrade Your Starbucks Frappuccino

Sometimes, you have to be honest with yourself. Maybe you do need to stop scrolling on your phone until 2 a.m. And yes, maybe the Starbucks Frappuccino you pick up for yourself every morning is more akin to a milkshake than a typical cup of coffee. That kind of honesty can help you take the steps you need to make in your life, i.e., putting your phone away an hour before you go to sleep or treating your Frappuccino like the dessert it really is. Because once you embrace the possibility that your morning coffee is milkshake-adjacent, you can start adding on those sweet toppings you know you've always wanted to indulge in.

Sure, you can order your Frappuccino with all the fixings at your local Starbucks location, but what if you want to take things up another notch? That's where these store-bought toppings come in. By adding these simple ingredients that you can find at your local grocery store, you can transform your usual Frappuccino order into a mouthwatering dessert you can enjoy any time of day. These are the store-bought Frappuccino toppings you have to try.