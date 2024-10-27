21 Store-Bought Toppings That Will Upgrade Your Starbucks Frappuccino
Sometimes, you have to be honest with yourself. Maybe you do need to stop scrolling on your phone until 2 a.m. And yes, maybe the Starbucks Frappuccino you pick up for yourself every morning is more akin to a milkshake than a typical cup of coffee. That kind of honesty can help you take the steps you need to make in your life, i.e., putting your phone away an hour before you go to sleep or treating your Frappuccino like the dessert it really is. Because once you embrace the possibility that your morning coffee is milkshake-adjacent, you can start adding on those sweet toppings you know you've always wanted to indulge in.
Sure, you can order your Frappuccino with all the fixings at your local Starbucks location, but what if you want to take things up another notch? That's where these store-bought toppings come in. By adding these simple ingredients that you can find at your local grocery store, you can transform your usual Frappuccino order into a mouthwatering dessert you can enjoy any time of day. These are the store-bought Frappuccino toppings you have to try.
Flavored whipped cream
Many of Starbucks' Frappuccinos already come with a generous amount of whipped cream on top, but you can always add more at home. But why stop with basic whipped cream when you can opt for a flavored version of the same? Chocolate whipped cream is a great option if you've chosen a chocolate-forward Frappuccino, and strawberry whipped cream can add a nice touch of fruitiness to your drink. And if you're a diehard PSL fan, you may even be able to find some pumpkin spice-flavored whipped cream at your grocery store during the autumn months. See what flavors your local stores have, and your Frappuccino game will never be the same.
Sprinkles
Do sprinkles add much to a drink or dessert in the way of flavor? Not really, no. Besides perhaps adding a bit more sugar to your drink, they're not really there for flavor. But when you want your Frappuccino to look more visually appealing than it already is, then sprinkles are a great place to turn — you could even try your hand at making homemade sprinkles. Go for colorful sprinkles for a fun, celebratory feel, or make things glam with some sparkly sprinkles. And if it's around the holidays? Holiday-themed colors can get you in the holiday mood. This can be an especially fun addition to the chain's holiday-themed drinks.
Chocolate syrup
If you're a chocolate lover, there's one easy way to upgrade basically any sweet dish, and you might already have the ingredients hanging out in your fridge. It's chocolate syrup, and it's an addition that will make just about any drink richer and more dessert-like. Of course, this works well in Frappuccinos that already have a chocolate element to them. However, if you don't want to overdo it on the chocolate, you can always opt for a variety that doesn't prominently feature chocolate in the recipe. By adding some on top, you can make things rich and chocolatey without risking a chocolate-induced coma.
Strawberry topping
While you're near the chocolate syrup, you may want to see if you can snag yourself some strawberry topping as well. This ingredient is a great way to add some balance to your Frappuccino. Yes, most strawberry toppings are quite sweet, but they also usually have some tartness to them, which can balance out a super-sweet Frappuccino flavor. And if you can't find a tarter strawberry topping at your local grocery store, no worries — you can easily make your own by picking up some fresh strawberries and sugar. Whether you choose store-bought or homemade, this fruity drizzle will give you an unforgettable drink.
Fudge
When you want the ultimate rich, creamy, and indulgent Frappuccino, there's one ingredient you'll want to have on hand: fudge. We recommend using hot fudge, as the temperature difference between the cold Frappuccino and the hot fudge makes for an interesting sip. However, you can keep it at room temperature if you don't want your drink to melt too fast. Not into the fudge drizzle? No worries. If you really want to make your drink into a dessert, grab some actual fudge from the bakery section, crumble it up, and add it to your drink. Whichever method you choose, you won't soon forget your fudgy Frapp.
Fresh berries
Let's be honest: A lot of Starbucks Frappuccinos are simply too rich. They feature too much chocolate or come topped with too much whipped cream, and all that added sweetness can be just too much. If you want to lighten things up, head to the produce section. There, you can select a variety of berries to add on top of your Frappuccino.
If your Frapp already comes covered in a layer of whipped cream, then you can just plop a few berries on top — we love blueberries and sliced strawberries. But even if you've opted not to add any whipped cream, you can still add some fresh berries to the actual drink itself. Those berries can lend the drink a degree of acidity that tempers all that sugar, and the results are delicious.
Nutmeg
Just because you want to add a fun addition to your Frappuccino doesn't mean you want to go all out with the added ingredients. When you're just looking for a bit of extra flavor in the mix, head to your spice cabinet to pick out some warming spices. Nutmeg is one of our favorites.
Nutmeg has a nutty, warm flavor to it that does well in a lot of Frappuccino drinks — particularly the seasonal varieties you'll find in the fall and winter. Notes of tobacco, clove, and even citrus can add complexity to an otherwise just-sweet drink that can seriously take your Frapp to the next level. Remember to start off with a small sprinkle, whether you're using ground or grating your own, and give your drink a taste to ensure you don't add too much.
Caramel drizzle
Sticky, sweet, and surprisingly complex, a caramel drizzle can add something special to a lot of different desserts, and Frappuccinos are no exception. If you ordered a drink that comes without a caramel drizzle and you want to add one yourself, it's pretty easy to do. Just squeeze some into the drink, and you have a warmer-tasting, more interesting drink.
Now, if you really want to make your Frapp shine, consider using a salted caramel drizzle specifically. Not only does it have that extra bit of sweetness and complexity you're looking for, but that saltiness will create a beautiful contrast with all the other sweet elements in the drink. You'll find the caramel drizzle near the chocolate syrup in most grocery stores.
Cookie crumbles
Starbucks offers plenty of sweet treats to choose from if you want a dessert with your Frappuccino, but why not just combine that sweet treat with your actual drink? That's where cookie crumbles come in. Grab a package of cookies, crush them up, and then add them to your Frappuccino. Then, with every sip, you'll taste a bit of your favorite cookie.
Wondering what kind of cookie to use in your Frappuccino? The options are endless. Biscoff cookies have a nice, cinnamon-y quality to them, which can be nice in a lot of the store's seasonal drinks. Oreos offer that cookies-and-cream flavor that tastes good with just about anything chocolate-based. And chocolate chip cookie crumbles are a classic you can never go wrong with.
Dry cereal
This one may be unconventional, but if you're the kind of person who always wants a bit of crunch with their drink, then it may just be right for you. There are so many cereals you can add to your Frappuccino, starting with those on the sweeter end of the spectrum. Cocoa Puffs can be a fun addition to a drink, as can Lucky Charms.
However, you don't have to opt for a sweet cereal if you're just looking for some crunch without the sugar. Cheerios and Chex can offer your drink a lovely crunchy element while having only a minor impact on the flavor.
Cinnamon
For all the cinnamon lovers out there, there's perhaps no flavor that's quite as warming or comforting as this spice rack staple. Some of the brand's Frappuccinos already come with cinnamon in them, but what if that flavor isn't strong enough for you? In that case, you can always add more once you get home (unless you want to carry a cinnamon shaker with you in your bag).
Of course, you can also add cinnamon to Frappuccinos that don't already contain them. This ingredient can transform any Frapp into a cozy fall or winter favorite. Plus, it couldn't be easier to incorporate into your drink.
Sliced almonds
Nutty, crunchy, and just a little bit fatty, almonds can add a lovely textural element to a Frappuccino, along with their relatively light but nutty flavor. But you're not going to find a Starbucks barista asking you if you want to add almonds to your Frappuccino anytime soon. That's why you may want to pick up some at the grocery store to have on hand. Just a handful of almonds can give you a richer, more substantial drink. Just make sure you go for the slivered variety for best results. After all, adding whole almonds into your drink isn't a great idea if you're sucking up everything through a straw — they're destined to end up soggy in the bottom of your cup.
Matcha powder
Coffee isn't for everyone. If you love getting your caffeine fix in the morning but coffee makes you jittery or presents other negative side effects, then you may want to get your fill of caffeine from somewhere else. Matcha is a great way to do just that, and Starbucks even offers a matcha Frappuccino if that's what you're into.
But whether you order a matcha Frappuccino or not, you can always add a dusting of matcha powder to your Frapp. First of all, it's a beautiful addition to any drink. The bold green color can make your drink instantly more Instagrammable. But it also adds a lovely, grassy flavor to whatever you're sipping on. Matcha powder works best with Frappuccinos that have whipped cream on top so the powder has something to stick to.
Flaky salt
Most Frappuccinos are sweet. Like, really, really sweet. And while we appreciate that sugar rush sometimes, the flavor can sometimes be a bit overwhelming when we want something that's a little more restrained. One way to tone down all that sweetness is to add some salt to the mix. Just think about your favorite sweet and salty snacks: Don't those flavors go together well?
It may sound strange to the uninitiated, but a sprinkling of flaky salt can balance out a super-sweet Frappuccino beautifully. Of course, you can use any type of salt, but flaky salt is our favorite because it also adds a slight element of crunch to the finished product.
Graham cracker pieces
When was the last time you had graham crackers? Chances are, you were making s'mores or some other dessert where they were required. If you have some left over from your last baking project or you just want to pick some up at the store, crushed graham cracker pieces can make for a fantastic Frappuccino topping.
Think about it: They're sweet with a warm spice flavor profile that complements what a lot of Frappuccinos already have going on. Plus, they offer a crunchy element to the drink, which can make a boring, just-creamy Frappuccino a bit more interesting with every sip. Just make sure you don't crush them up too much — you're going for graham cracker chunks, not dust.
Tiny marshmallows
Since Frappuccinos are already kind of dessert to begin with, why not lean into that and add another sugary treat to the mix? That's where marshmallows come into play. Larger marshmallows are not the best option here, because one or two of them will completely engulf your drink. Rather, you're going to want to look for those tiny marshmallows. That way, you can use a whole handful of them as a topping for your Frapp.
Standard marshmallows are always a good option, but you can also get the flavored varieties if you're looking for something a bit more interesting. Chocolate and strawberry marshmallows are some of our faves, but you can pick from the selection at your local grocery store.
Fresh mint
Mint isn't for everyone — some don't like its sharp, herbal aroma and flavor that can, admittedly, overwhelm a lot of other ingredients. But for those who do love mint, it's an herb that can add a lovely, fresh touch to just about anything. We think it especially shines when paired with a chocolate-forward Frappuccino, because that sweetness and freshness play really well together.
While you can always order one of Starbucks' minty Frappuccinos (including the Chocolate Java Mint and Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino), you may be better off just adding some fresh mint yourself. Actual mint leaves will offer a stronger, fresher flavor, and they're easy to keep on hand whenever you need to make your drink pop.
Cocoa powder
For true chocolate lovers, there's no such thing as too much chocolate. And although some of Starbucks' Frappuccinos feature a lot of chocolate, for some drinkers, that may not be enough. When that's the case, there's one super easy way to incorporate more of a chocolate flavor in your Frapp: Just add some cocoa powder. Cocoa powder is delicious when it's dusted on top of a whipped cream-topped Frappuccino, but you can also mix it into the drink for a more integrated flavor.
But don't think you can only add cocoa powder to your chocolatey Frappuccinos. You can also use it to imbue your non-chocolate Frapps with a little bit of that chocolatey flavor you love without going overboard.
Shredded coconut
Shredded coconut is one of those ingredients you should always have on hand. It makes a slightly sweet topper for a variety of sweet treats, but it's especially good on top of a Frappuccino. First of all, that light sweetness is a nice touch flavor-wise because it adds both sugar and a fresh nuttiness you can't get from any other ingredient. But it's also useful for adding a bit of texture to your Frapp. Those coconut shavings have a slight chew to them, which makes every sip a bit more interesting.
Like a lot of the toppings on this list, shredded coconut works best on top of a whipped cream topping. You can either ask Starbucks to include the whipped cream on your Frapp, or you can add it when you get home.
Chopped walnuts
There are so many different types of nuts you could potentially add to a Frappuccino, but chopped walnuts have to be our favorite. That's firstly about flavor. Walnuts have a light nuttiness that won't overpower the other ingredients in your Frapp, unlike, say, peanuts. Then there's the texture. Walnuts have a lovely buttery, almost moist texture to them, which makes them more welcome in your Frapp than crunchier nuts out there.
However, you're going to want to make sure you're getting chopped nuts, specifically. And if they're still in big chunks, you can chop them up even more. After all, you want to make sure that some of those little pieces can fit through your straw.
Crushed pretzels
Almost every dessert out there can use a crunchy topping, and once you add some salt into the mix? You're in snacking heaven. That's why you may want to consider adding some crushed pretzels to your Frappuccino. This works well in anything with salted caramel, of course, but it can also add a salty element to basically any Frapp base you're working with.
Although you can use just about any type of pretzel for this topping, we prefer small sticks, as they easily break into sippable pieces. Put those pretzels in a Ziploc bag, crush them up, and sprinkle them on top of your Frappuccino for a coffee experience you've likely never had before.