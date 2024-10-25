A Chef's Guide To Eating Before A Marathon

Food is fuel — and it's something that runners will know quite well. If you don't eat enough protein while you're training and preparing for your race, your body will not be able to build and recover your muscles. Not to mention, a diet that's lacking in protein may cause you to feel sluggish and slow, which is the opposite of what you need on race day. Carbohydrates and fats, the two other macronutrients, are important too — but protein is something that runners, and athletes as a whole, should be careful not to neglect.

Advertisement

"I eat a heavy protein diet and try to remain consistent with this overall, not just for running," says executive chef Nick Poses. Poses also shares that on busy mornings, he'll typically eat a protein bar or venison jerky. There are numerous brands of protein bars out there to try, including Barebells and Robert Irvine's FitCrunch bars, or you can turn to protein powder for a convenient way to get the macronutrient in. If you're looking to incorporate more protein into your regular diet, rather than turn to these supplements, think about lean meats, fish, legumes, and soy.

The exact amount of protein each individual needs per day will vary based on exercise intensity and weight, among other factors. The Utah State University Department of Extension recommends that endurance runners, including marathoners, eat 1.2 to 1.4 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight.

Advertisement