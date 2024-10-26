20 Genius Baking Hacks We Learned From TikTok

We should all feel blessed to live in an era that puts boatloads of knowledge right at our fingertips. Want to learn a new skill? Watch a YouTube video. Need some handy tips to finish that home improvement job or decide where to eat on vacation? Search Instagram or TikTok. If you're an avid user of one social media platform or another, chances are your feed is full of videos with tips and tricks on whatever subject you're passionate about — and baking is definitely no exception.

Advertisement

With just a tap of a button, TikTok will self-populate with countless videos of baking hacks that can help anyone become a better baker. Some bakers who use the platform have even grown to influencer status within the baking community. Aside from showing off their stunning bakes, these bakers often share simple tips that can help novice and advanced bakers alike. If you've ever wondered how to get perfectly soft butter in a pinch or why your buttercream is always yellow, chances are someone on TikTok has the answer.