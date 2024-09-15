Is A One-Ingredient Chocolate Mousse Too Good To Be True?

People across social media are swearing by the viral one-ingredient chocolate mousse recipe that involves blending chocolate with just water and refrigerating overnight. But is this food hack too good to be true? We've tried making it in the past and can tell you that yes, it is too good to be true. Unless you nail down the perfect ratio of chocolate to water, you end up with a bowl of foamy, grainy chocolate on top of brown water.

A TikTok user commented on the original video that their take on the recipe also didn't go as smoothly. "I did this and it didn't turn into mousse," they explained. "It turned into cold chocolate water 24 hours after refrigeration." Other commenters stated their mousse never set or they ended up with runny chocolate goop.

There are also many opinions online regarding whether or not this blend is truly mousse. By definition, it is a rich yet light dessert that should melt in the mouth like air. If this one-ingredient version sets correctly, then yes, we can consider it to be mousse. However, we can't help but be a little snobbish when it comes to this confection. After all, we've developed a dreamy decadent chocolate mousse cake recipe in the past and put a lot more thought and effort into making it than just processing chocolate with water.