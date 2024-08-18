What Happens If You Substitute Powdered Sugar With Granulated

Granulated sugar is a staple ingredient for any home baker. You'll find it in most sweet baked goods as it, well, sweetens things up. Beyond that, granulated sugar helps with creating tenderness in your favorite dessert by absorbing water from tough proteins and starches. It isn't good for just any dessert, though; sometimes, powdered sugar is the way to go, specifically for something like royal icing. But if granulated is all you've got, don't worry: You can certainly follow through with this substitute, just be mindful that the texture of your icing might be a bit off.

Powdered sugar is just what it sounds like: Sugar in powdered form. To make it, granulated sugar is simply ground until into a powder. Just like granulated sugar, its main purpose is to sweeten things up, but perhaps more importantly, powdered sugar dissolves easily, making it ideal for the perfect icing consistency since it isn't likely to clump up. Granulated sugar melts when it reaches 367 degrees Fahrenheit, which means that if it's used in a room temperature icing recipe it won't be as smooth as a powdered sugar icing would be. If you decide to use this substitute, you'll want to use a smaller amount of granulated sugar (about 1 cup for every 1 ¾ cup of powdered sugar) to minimize the graininess as much as possible.