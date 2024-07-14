How To Achieve The Perfect Icing Consistency For Iced Cookies

Sugar cookies can be made iconic with their icing — the crowning glaze that embellishes them into a mainstay for the holiday seasons, parties, or when a sugar craving hits. But the icing has to be the perfect consistency to tie the beautiful display together. You certainly don't need a runny mess spoiling your cookies after whiling away hours baking them, and this is how you avoid that at all costs: By thinning your icing.

Royal icing is often used for icing cookies, and it's made with confectioner's sugar, egg whites or meringue powder, and water. It ends up at a stiff consistency after whisking, but if you want to apply it to your cookies, add water to thin it out. To do this, set about half of the icing aside after whisking and add water to the rest. You'll know it's ready when it can spread easily atop a cookie but remain firm enough not to trickle off its edges.

Alternatively, you can apply the 15 to 20-second icing rule where you scoop a bit of the icing up and then plop it back into the icing bowl. The icing should smooth itself within 15 to 20 seconds to indicate it's ready. If it turns out that your royal icing is too runny, use the stiffer icing you initially set aside and mix a spoonful or so of it with the overly runny one. Otherwise, add a few more tablespoons of icing sugar or cornstarch until it reaches the right icing consistency.