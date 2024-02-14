The One-Finger Trick For Testing Room Temperature Butter That Works Every Time

You're about to make your best lemon gooey butter cookies yet. You go through the recipe and tick every ingredient on the list. That is, until you reach "½ cup unsalted butter, room temperature." Without a thermometer at hand, you're at an impasse ... or are you? Not if you've armed yourself with the one-finger trick, which is hands down the easiest hack for testing butter's temperature.

It may be that you're too afraid to let your butter melt past its hard state or that you often leave it for so long that it gets too soft. Use the wisdom of your finger to avoid these extremes and land right in the middle. To tell if the butter has reached room temperature, gently press down on it using your finger. If it forms a dent without leaving grease on your finger, the butter is ready.

If, however, the butter doesn't form a slight indent after you press down, then it's still too hard. If your finger sinks right into it and makes a deep impression while leaving your finger coated with grease, then the butter is too soft. It's a quick and easy test that requires no extra tools except the one you have on hand — literally.