6 Food Items You Should Never Order At Starbucks

Starbucks boasts a bevy of beverages both caffeinated and not, the most popular of which keep customers coming back on the regular. Devotees see the store not as a mere coffee purveyor, but as a reliable one-stop shop for both drinks and food. Whether you're looking for a grab-and-go hot breakfast item or a pastry to satisfy your sweet tooth, Starbucks certainly has plenty of offerings on its menu. With that said, not everything can be a hit. Among the list of breakfast, lunch, bakery, and snack items, there are several that simply don't pass muster with discerning gourmands.

Across social media, fans have taken to the web to express their displeasure with a number of Starbucks' food items. Between soggy, tasteless breakfast sandwiches, greasy pastries with no redeeming flavor, and tiny treats that aren't worth their big price tags, the Starbucks food menu has a great deal of room for improvement. If you want convenience, reasonable pricing, and thoughtfully packaged goods, it's best to steer clear of the following items.