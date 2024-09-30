The Controversial Starbucks Sandwich You Should Think Twice Before Ordering

Most people are hitting up Starbucks for a kick of caffeine or one of its many popular seasonal flavors, and sure, it's hard to resist Starbucks when you want an easy snack — but the food offerings at the coffee giant have simply never engendered the same devotion as the drinks. Some people will swear by the egg bites, and a few sandwiches hit the spot, but if you check out the best and worst of Starbucks hot breakfast items, there are quite a few misses that leave most people disappointed. And one Starbucks breakfast sandwich, the Chicken Maple, has had an even rockier run than other mediocre offerings, and you'd do best to avoid it if you see it.

Launched in 2022, the Chicken Maple Sandwich was supposed to be Starbucks' answer to the ongoing fried chicken sandwich wars, with a maple butter spread, eggs, and toasted oat biscuit roll that ideally should have hit a similar sweet and savory note to McDonald's McGriddles. However, only five days after its release Starbucks' chicken breakfast was abruptly pulled from menus. Why? While locations claimed it was over vague quality standards, hundreds of people and even some Starbucks baristas had taken to social media to claim the sandwich made them sick, including symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting. The company denied the issues it had identified could make people sick, but that was only one of the sandwich's problems.