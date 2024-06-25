You May Crunch On A Bone When Biting Into Starbucks' Maple Chicken Sandwich

Maybe there are just some things Starbucks shouldn't do, and a chicken sandwich is probably one of them. There is no shame in a coffee shop not being able to do everything; Starbucks has plenty of hot breakfast items, and some, like the egg bites, are quite good. But as a corporate chain forever chasing the next big thing (or yesterday's big thing), it's inevitable that some efforts are going to fall flat. Some new Starbucks drinks will hit, some won't, and when it comes to the food that baristas are usually just tossing in a heater and not making on site, the hit rate is bound to be even lower.

Alas, it seems like some things are too popular for Starbucks to give up on, and the continuing popularity of chicken sandwiches seems to one them. That would be more understandable if Starbucks' breakfast effort, the Maple Butter Chicken & Egg Sandwich, simply tasted bad. However, it gets a little more confusing when people keep finding bones in them.

If you don't remember, Starbucks first released the maple chicken sandwich back in 2022, chasing the chicken boom. Its reception was mixed at best, but it was quickly pulled after reports of some customers getting sick, while others complained about biting into bones. Starbucks' then quietly snuck it back onto the menu late last year or early this year without an official announcement, and unfortunately, another person has posted on Reddit that they bit into a pretty sizable bone in their sandwich.