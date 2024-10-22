Giada De Laurentiis' Secret Ingredient For Cinnamon Rolls With A Crunch
Cinnamon rolls are a comforting dessert that can range from fairly basic to delightfully decadent. Whether warm and fluffy, gooey and messy, or any combination thereof, the best homemade cinnamon rolls can play a big role in your after-dinner indulgence. If you like your cinnamon rolls to have a little extra crunch, take a tip from chef Giada De Laurentiis, and add a helping of hazelnuts into the mix. You can add crushed hazelnuts into your cinnamon sugar mixture prior to rolling, sprinkle hazelnuts on top of your rolls, or try a crunch-tastic combination of both for an unforgettable delicious upgrade to your dessert.
In addition to being a great snack, hazelnuts work particularly well in cinnamon rolls because of their sweet and earthy flavor, which comes forth even more when toasted before use as De Laurentiis does in her Food Network recipe. Further, the texture of coarsely chopped hazelnuts provides the perfect counter element of crunch to the fluffy and chewiness of a cinnamon roll. With an enhanced taste and texture, the addition of hazelnuts will take your cinnamon rolls to new heights and open up a variety of possibilities for other ingredients and variations to come into play.
Making the best hazelnut cinnamon rolls
For the best hazelnut cinnamon rolls, start with quality ingredients. You can find Premium Natural Toasted Hazelnuts on Amazon along with all the ingredients for a homemade cinnamon rolls recipe. If you want a pastry that has a lot of crunch to it, then take every opportunity to infuse hazelnuts into the mix. For example, you can try a delightful riff on fall flavors by starting with a recipe for extra fluffy cranberry cinnamon rolls, rolling chopped toasted hazelnuts into the cranberry cinnamon mixture, and mixing cinnamon and hazelnuts into the glaze for your topping.
There are an infinite number of ways you can take a twist on tradition and (cinnamon) roll with it. For a chocolatey upgrade to your cinnamon rolls, try one of the many creative ways to use Nutella by mixing it into your filling along with chopped hazelnuts. If you don't mind waiting for your sweet treats, turn to your slow cooker for tasty homemade cinnamon rolls, to which you can add a generous helping of hazelnuts. However you like your cinnamon rolls, hazelnuts will be an ideal addition to balance out the fluffiness with a fun and tasty crunch.