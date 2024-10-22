Giada De Laurentiis' Secret Ingredient For Cinnamon Rolls With A Crunch

Cinnamon rolls are a comforting dessert that can range from fairly basic to delightfully decadent. Whether warm and fluffy, gooey and messy, or any combination thereof, the best homemade cinnamon rolls can play a big role in your after-dinner indulgence. If you like your cinnamon rolls to have a little extra crunch, take a tip from chef Giada De Laurentiis, and add a helping of hazelnuts into the mix. You can add crushed hazelnuts into your cinnamon sugar mixture prior to rolling, sprinkle hazelnuts on top of your rolls, or try a crunch-tastic combination of both for an unforgettable delicious upgrade to your dessert.

In addition to being a great snack, hazelnuts work particularly well in cinnamon rolls because of their sweet and earthy flavor, which comes forth even more when toasted before use as De Laurentiis does in her Food Network recipe. Further, the texture of coarsely chopped hazelnuts provides the perfect counter element of crunch to the fluffy and chewiness of a cinnamon roll. With an enhanced taste and texture, the addition of hazelnuts will take your cinnamon rolls to new heights and open up a variety of possibilities for other ingredients and variations to come into play.