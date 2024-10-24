Infuse Your Bourbon With Butternut Squash For Unforgettable Fall Cocktails

Infusing spirts with spices, fruits, and vegetables is a quick and delicious way to add extra flavor to the cocktails we make at home. This is perfect for enjoying seasonal flavors past or present; on a dark, dreary winter day, think about recreating that perfect mango margarita you had in the summer. Infusing spirits is easy and lends itself to lots of fun experimentation. As we go into fall, it's time to consider cocktails with warmer, less expected flavors that go beyond pumpkin spice. Tasting Table talked to a cocktail expert to get some pointers on making something unique for the season: bourbon infused with butternut squash.

We spoke to Chris Cusack, the owner of Betelgeuse Betelgeuse, a highly celebrated cocktail bar with two locations in Houston, Texas. He is a Level 1 sommelier and Level 1 cicerone who has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 27 years. "The most important thing for making a bourbon infusion with something like squash is deciding about the direction you want to go with the cocktail," he says. "If you're looking to highlight the sweetness of the squash, you'll want to make sure to cook it (steam, bake, sous vide) before you infuse it. If you're looking for earthier notes, you may want to simply peel it and go straight to infusing".