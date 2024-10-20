10 Celebrity Chefs And Their Favorite Cocktails

Cocktails have long been integral to the fine dining experience. They can serve as both a prelude and complement to gourmet meals, and some can even be enjoyed alongside a dessert. And just as a sommelier carefully selects wines to accompany a dish, modern mixologists craft cocktails with precision by balancing flavors, textures, and, in the best cases, emphasizing seasonal and local ingredients. Since crafting cocktails can lead to real works of art, it's no surprise that many of our favorite celebrity chefs have their own favorite cocktails.

Now, we often turn to celebrity chefs for advice on meal preparation or restaurant selections. But we don't often seek out their cocktail suggestions. But that's about to change. After all, let's remember: These are people who have built entire careers by relying on their well-honed, sophisticated tastebuds — the same tastebuds that also help us determine whether we like a cocktail or not.

With that in mind, read on to find out which alcoholic drinks Ina Garten likes to serve at parties (while indulging in some herself), which classic beverage Rachael Ray favors, and which unusual citrus Martha Stewart likes to use in her libations. You might even learn a thing or two about what kind of ingredient combination makes a great mixed drink. Here are the favorite cocktails of 10 celebrity chefs.