The Classic Gin Cocktail Rachael Ray's Husband John Always Makes Her

Almost every celebrity chef has an opinion about cocktails, and as someone who loves a good drink, you know Rachael Ray has some feelings here too. Bobby Flay loves a negroni sbagliato, and Ina Garten can't stand cocktails that aren't made to be shared, but Ray is a gin girl. In fact, Ray takes the juniper spirit seriously enough that she's planning on launching her own line — called Staple Gin — in the near future.

Ray is also lucky enough to have a husband, John Cusimano, who loves to mix up cocktails with her. In addition to being a lawyer, actor, and musician by trade, he has produced a lot of original cocktail recipes for Ray's programs, and he worked together with her on coming up with the flavor profile for their new gin. But when it comes to mixing a drink for Ray herself, her husband sticks to a classic: a gin martini.

Tasting Table recently spoke to Ray at NYC Wine and Food Fest's Burger Bash, and when talking about her new business, she told us that her favorite request from her husband was a simple martini. Ray says her husband's martini is made "with Castelvetrano olives, and he puts in orange bitters. He just makes a fantastic martini." Of course, she also added that as far as her new brand and martinis go, "This gin is great for it!"