Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Cocktail Comes With A Hilarious Name

Gordon Ramsay is anything but boring. From his cutthroat feedback on "Kitchen Nightmares" to his two-part docuseries "Gordon Ramsay on Cocaine" (yes, that's a real show), the celebrity chef is known for making an impact. As it turns out, his entertaining persona carries all the way down to his favorite drinks — specifically, his cocktail of choice. In a 2016 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Ramsay revealed the name of his most beloved boozy beverage: Wake Up, You Donkey.

The drink is made of "the most amazing tequila," per the chef, along with cider, honey, and elderflower (smoked and regular). The pretty beverage with a green-ish hue is topped off with a big slice of lime as a garnish. At the time, you could find the drink at Gordon Ramsay's Pub & Grill in Atlantic City, but it was later removed from the menu. However, a 2018 menu for same establishment listed a similar drink called Giddy Up, You Donkey with El Jimador tequila, smoked elderflower honey, lime, and Strongbow cider, so it's possible the beverage may not be gone for good.