Review: Nespresso's RTD Master Origins Coffee Isn't Strong Enough For Its Price Tag

Nespresso revolutionized the at home espresso market for more than four decades now. So, it's no surprise that the company (which reportedly sold over 14 billion pods in the year 2020 alone, according to The Guardian) is ever-expanding how it delivers its coffee products to our doors.

When you think of this brand, the colorful Nespresso pods, familiar hum of the machine, and a tasty hot espresso you can enjoy as quickly as you brewed it are usually what come to mind. (And, let's be honest, nice hotel rooms.) However, the brand is attempting to enter into the rapidly growing iced coffee market with a new product: a canned and ready-to-drink coffee labeled under Nespresso's Master Origins series, which is sourced from Colombia.

It might seem counterintuitive that the brand would launch a chilled product as the temperatures are beginning to dip, but with more and more people consuming their caffeine on ice year round, it's no surprise that Nespresso wants to capitalize on this growing trend. So, we got on the scene to try Nespresso's newest product and determine whether or not it's worth the purchase.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.