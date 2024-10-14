The Costco Pork Cut A MasterChef Contestant Always Recommends

Shawn Niles, aka The Fat Pastor, really knows his way around a reality TV stove as a former "MasterChef" alum and contestant on Netflix's "Best Leftovers Ever!" This Washington state-based man of God has showcased his passion for cooking and for fusing Asian flavors in eclectic food pairings like five spice fried chicken and Chinese savory refried bean pancakes in oyster sauce with tea smoked okra. But with two cooks vying for the glory in his home kitchen (his son Asher was a MasterChef Junior contestant), buying in bulk becomes a necessity.

And nothing hits that sweet spot for Niles like the whole pork belly at Costco. In an interview with The Kitchn, Niles shared that this beloved cut of pork (one of the best values in terms of meat cuts at Costco) is one he always recommends snagging from Costco's expansive aisles. "Costco really has led the charge on providing whole bellies (most stores will, at best, provide strips of cut-up belly and, at worst, nothing at all)," he said.