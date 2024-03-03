Pork Belly Is The Savory Addition Your Gnocchi Is Calling Out For

When there's a plate of gnocchi on the table, you know that good times await. One delicious forkful after another, it seems nearly impossible to get enough of these pillowy soft, sauce-drenched Italian dumplings. The great thing about gnocchi is their endless versatility. These little potato-based bites pair with so many sauces and accompaniments that you're free to get as creative and flexible as you like. For those who want to sprinkle a savory touch onto gnocchi's typical creamy, hearty profile, pork belly is the unexpectedly simple answer, as evidenced by Tasting Table's potato gnocchi with pork belly and sage-butter sauce. After all, bacon is a common ingredient in gnocchi recipes, and pork belly is just one step away.

Pork belly is beloved for its pleasantly savory taste that stems from being marbled with fat. When cooked, the fat renders down and infuses the meat with a delectable richness and hints of caramelization, when it's cooked well. Offset by the gnocchi's more neutral taste, each bite brings a swirl of contrasting and complementary notes. Coupled with a choice of accompanying sauces, from tangy, creamy, sweet, and spicy to countless others, you're not short of options.

And accompanying the marvelous taste are the diverse textures that come with pairing pork belly and gnocchi. You've got gnocchi's signature tender, starchy, slightly chewy al dente bite, amplified by your sauce's moisture and taste. Then the pork belly offers a soft yielding texture, but with crispy edges that add a delicious dimension.