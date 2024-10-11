Your Frozen Hot Chocolate Needs A Spicy Twist
Though you only need three ingredients to make a delicious frozen hot chocolate, adding a few extra spices can help steer this recipe into a hotter, even more flavorful lane. While our frozen Mexican hot chocolate recipe kicks up the heat in this icy treat by including cinnamon and cayenne in the blend, these aren't the only spices that can yield a spicier drink.
Consider some of your favorite combinations of chiles and chocolate as you begin to think of the different kinds of spices you can add to your frozen hot chocolate mixtures. Look to Serendipity 3's Original Frrrozen Hot Chocolate recipe that uses 14 different types of chocolate for inspiration as you create different blends and build unique recipes. To start, try sprinkling powdered ginger into your blender to add a comforting, peppery spice that amplifies the sweetness of the chocolate in your cup without delivering offensive heat. If you prefer an earthier-tasting cup to try, sprinkle in a pinch of ground cloves and a splash of vanilla extract as an alternative.
Chocolate that isn't just sweet to drink
For a more sophisticated frozen hot chocolate, musky saffron can be included in your recipe. Similarly, measuring out a half teaspoon of curry powder to add to your blender can bring a nuanced flavor to your cold chocolate beverages. If you're looking to step your foot on the spice pedal, reach for either dried arbol or pequin chiles. Arbol chilies will bring a hotter, cayenne-like heat to your drinks, so add the spice conservatively and adjust according to taste and your palate's preferences. Dried pequin peppers can also insert quieter notes of smokey fruit and nuts into your cup, while ancho chile can offer an approachable heat that can spice up drinks without resulting in a burning tongue.
For those who like savory recipes, anise can bring a light touch of licorice into a frozen hot chocolate, and when topped with homemade honey whipped cream, is a treat that can add just the right amount of sweetness to brighten a dull afternoon. Once you've nailed the spicy frozen hot chocolate recipe of your dreams, you can enjoy a cup along with thumbprint cookies pressed with chile powder for an afternoon treat that is guaranteed to wake up all the senses.