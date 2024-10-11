Your Frozen Hot Chocolate Needs A Spicy Twist

Though you only need three ingredients to make a delicious frozen hot chocolate, adding a few extra spices can help steer this recipe into a hotter, even more flavorful lane. While our frozen Mexican hot chocolate recipe kicks up the heat in this icy treat by including cinnamon and cayenne in the blend, these aren't the only spices that can yield a spicier drink.

Consider some of your favorite combinations of chiles and chocolate as you begin to think of the different kinds of spices you can add to your frozen hot chocolate mixtures. Look to Serendipity 3's Original Frrrozen Hot Chocolate recipe that uses 14 different types of chocolate for inspiration as you create different blends and build unique recipes. To start, try sprinkling powdered ginger into your blender to add a comforting, peppery spice that amplifies the sweetness of the chocolate in your cup without delivering offensive heat. If you prefer an earthier-tasting cup to try, sprinkle in a pinch of ground cloves and a splash of vanilla extract as an alternative.