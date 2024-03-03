Chile Powder Gives Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies The Perfect Flavor Kick

Few pairings captivate the palate like chocolate and spice. Historically, spicy chocolate has existed since the Mayans drank hot chocolate infused with chile peppers around 1500 BCE. Since then, pairing chocolate with chile powder has been popular in the food world, extending beyond hot chocolate. These days, you can find spicy chocolate, cocoa spice rubs for your proteins, spicy brownies, spicy truffles, and spicy chocolate ice cream.

Chocolate thumbprint cookies also benefit from the addition of chile powder, which elevates the sweet treat with the perfect flavor kick. Infusing chocolate with chile powder is quite simple. Let's take Tasting Table recipe developer Rika Hoffman's chile chocolate hazelnut thumbprint cookies recipe, for example. In her recipe, Hoffman makes a velvety ganache and adds cayenne pepper and chipotle chile powder to infuse the chocolate with heat and a kick. Hoffman adds a pinch of salt and a dash of cinnamon to the mix to further balance the flavors. For those who love spicy foods, Hoffman recommends adding more cayenne powder for extra heat. If you're craving even more heat, once you fully assemble the cookies, consider dusting the tops of the chocolate ganache with chile powder. For a pop of red color and no extra heat, opt for a dusting of paprika.