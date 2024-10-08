Why You Should Always Buy Your Spices At Trader Joe's
What is food without seasoning? Just about everyone knows the essential spices to have in your pantry because spices are just that: essential. Whether you choose to make your own spice blends at home for total flavor control or prefer to go the store-bought route, knowing where to source your seasonings is absolutely necessary. Stocking up on your favorite items at Trader Joe's might be a regular habit already, but if it isn't, it should be. It's a great place to look for budget-friendly seasoning options as it boasts a bevy of individual spices as well as a wide variety of custom blends at impressive prices.
Many of Trader Joe's most popular seasonings come in at less than $3 a bottle. Comparing Trader Joe's spice prices to that of retail giants is no contest, with many amounting to nearly a dollar difference in favor of the chain. Even better is knowing that, with TJ's typically high product turnover, the spice blends you see on the shelves likely haven't been there for too long, ensuring you get the freshest seasonings possible.
Fan favorite seasonings at Trader Joe's
Almost everyone has heard of TJ's Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend by now, and it has applications far beyond just bagels. This unique mix of everything you love about seasoning contains dried garlic and onion, poppy and sesame seeds, and the perfect amount of salt for use on savory baked goods, vegetables, beef, chicken, or even salmon for a flavorful crunch. The best part is knowing that each bottle costs less than $2.
Trader Joe's vegan Everything But the Leftovers Seasoning Blend has achieved quite the feat by creating a mix of dried spices that mimics the taste of gravy. For something new, try a shake of the Ground Fermented Black Garlic to enhance a soup, stew, or dip. And the Smoky & Hot Chile Powder matches up smoked paprika with chile powder to create a powerful combination that can have many different uses. If you've been wanting to experiment with new flavors and unique tastes, trying a spice blend from Trader Joe's is a great way to get creative without breaking the bank. It's a low-stakes option that will surely heighten the flavor of your steaks — and more!