Why You Should Always Buy Your Spices At Trader Joe's

What is food without seasoning? Just about everyone knows the essential spices to have in your pantry because spices are just that: essential. Whether you choose to make your own spice blends at home for total flavor control or prefer to go the store-bought route, knowing where to source your seasonings is absolutely necessary. Stocking up on your favorite items at Trader Joe's might be a regular habit already, but if it isn't, it should be. It's a great place to look for budget-friendly seasoning options as it boasts a bevy of individual spices as well as a wide variety of custom blends at impressive prices.

Many of Trader Joe's most popular seasonings come in at less than $3 a bottle. Comparing Trader Joe's spice prices to that of retail giants is no contest, with many amounting to nearly a dollar difference in favor of the chain. Even better is knowing that, with TJ's typically high product turnover, the spice blends you see on the shelves likely haven't been there for too long, ensuring you get the freshest seasonings possible.