The Texas Roadhouse Cut Of Meat That Is Surprisingly Not Gluten Free

If the process of dining out includes the requisite question, "Do you have a dedicated fryer?" then you definitely adhere to a gluten-free diet. While restaurant selection may be a challenge for those who've been diagnosed with celiac disease or suffer from a wheat allergy, it would be easy to assume that any sort of meat palace would have a wide variety of safe options. In general, a steak-heavy menu shouldn't be loaded with hazards since there is no naturally occurring gluten in plain cuts of protein. "Plain," however, is the operative word. We go to restaurants expecting dishes to be seasoned and sauced, and that could signal hidden gluten. That's exactly the case with one steak at Texas Roadhouse: The prime rib, whose marinade contains gluten.

It's difficult to ascertain the prime rib's gluten status by just glancing at the chain's regular online menu. Fortunately, Texas Roadhouse offers a list of gluten-free offerings along with a special diet generator that allows customers to research multiple allergens in all of the dishes. The company doesn't specify what source of gluten is in the marinade, but it very well might be soy sauce. Most if not all online copycat recipes for the brand's overnight bath of sauce call for that ingredient, which contains wheat.