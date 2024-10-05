19 Best Noodle Shops In Queens, Recommended By A Local Chef

If you're not eating noodles in Queens, you're missing out. I've worked in New York City kitchens, so trust me when I say that Queens is the best borough for food, hands down. I'm a big fan of noodle shops in NYC's Chinatown, but I go out of my way just to explore noodle restaurants in Astoria, Flushing, Elmhurst, and other Queens neighborhoods. Whether you're after a big bowl of ramen, spicy Thai noodles, or something totally new, this borough has a noodle scene that's unmatched.

What makes the selection in Queens unique isn't just the different types of noodles, but the authenticity. Each neighborhood has its own gems, and no two places are quite the same. You could spend a lifetime tasting your way through the variety of styles here, from hand-pulled Chinese egg noodles to rich Japanese ramen to spicy stir-fried specialties from Southeast Asia.

I've rounded up a guide to the best noodle shops in Queens. The picks are based on a few key things: food quality, consistency, value for money, and that feeling that makes you want to come back again and again. These aren't fancy, high-end restaurants — they're unpretentious hangouts and hole-in-the-wall takeout joints that serve up noodles the way they're meant to be. Whether you're already a noodle fanatic or you're just setting out as a slurping explorer, these places will make you a believer.