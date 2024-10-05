19 Best Noodle Shops In Queens, Recommended By A Local Chef
If you're not eating noodles in Queens, you're missing out. I've worked in New York City kitchens, so trust me when I say that Queens is the best borough for food, hands down. I'm a big fan of noodle shops in NYC's Chinatown, but I go out of my way just to explore noodle restaurants in Astoria, Flushing, Elmhurst, and other Queens neighborhoods. Whether you're after a big bowl of ramen, spicy Thai noodles, or something totally new, this borough has a noodle scene that's unmatched.
What makes the selection in Queens unique isn't just the different types of noodles, but the authenticity. Each neighborhood has its own gems, and no two places are quite the same. You could spend a lifetime tasting your way through the variety of styles here, from hand-pulled Chinese egg noodles to rich Japanese ramen to spicy stir-fried specialties from Southeast Asia.
I've rounded up a guide to the best noodle shops in Queens. The picks are based on a few key things: food quality, consistency, value for money, and that feeling that makes you want to come back again and again. These aren't fancy, high-end restaurants — they're unpretentious hangouts and hole-in-the-wall takeout joints that serve up noodles the way they're meant to be. Whether you're already a noodle fanatic or you're just setting out as a slurping explorer, these places will make you a believer.
Susuru Ramen
Astoria's Susuru Ramen is all about its creamy paitan broth. Rich but not heavy, this broth is served with chewy noodles, tender pork chashu, a marinated egg, and fresh green onions. It's the kind of dish that wraps you in comfort, whether you're dining solo or with friends. The vibe is cozy, and service is quick, making it a go-to spot for ramen lovers. Beyond the paitan ramen, Susuru's crispy takoyaki is worth trying, too.
Susuru is dedicated to nailing the fundamentals of ramen. The balance of flavors and textures shows off what real Japanese comfort food is all about, making it a star in Queens. It wouldn't hurt to take home some leftover ramen just so that you can enjoy it twice.
(718) 806-1521
33-19 36th Ave, Astoria, NY 11106
Nepali Bhanchha Ghar
In Jackson Heights, Nepali Bhanchha Ghar serves up bold, flavorful dishes of Nepal that are hard to find elsewhere. Momo dishes are the main attraction, with these juicy dumplings filled with goat, beef, paneer, and other options, and smothered in spicy sauces. The chow mein, on the other hand, is crispy, nicely stir-fried, and packed with that kick you crave from good street food.
Nepali Bhanchha Ghar a small, no-frills restaurant, but the food brings the real flavors of Nepal to Queens. With its authentic take on Nepali chow mein — infused with big spices — this place stands out among the other noodle purveyors. It's a hidden gem for locals seeking something different yet deeply comforting.
(917) 745-0533
74-15 Roosevelt Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372
Zaab Zaab
The Elmhurst location of Zaab Zaab delivers fiery Thai flavors that make this a mainstay for spice lovers. If you're into pad see ew, the version here features chewy stir-fried broad noodles, pork collar bacon, crisp broccoli, and smoky sweetness that's hard to beat. The dishes here are unapologetic and packed with fresh herbs and spices that make every bite memorable.
Zaab Zaab is admirable for its refusal to tone down the authentic Thai flavors. While many Thai places might go easy on the spice, Zaab Zaab sticks to its roots. This dedication to serving solid, true-to-form dishes is what keeps it one of the best noodle bets in Queens for those who crave real heat and flavor.
(631) 526-1664
76-04 Woodside Ave, Elmhurst, NY 11373
Hug Esan
While Southeast Asia's Esan region (also spelled "Isan") is within Thailand, the cuisine there is characteristic of neighboring Laos, and this is the specialty of Hug Esan. The eatery's khao piak sen is a warm and hearty soup with pork spare ribs and sausage accompanied by cilantro, fried shallots, and noodles in a savory broth. Another good option is the stew beef noodles soup, which will have you slurping up every last bit. Hug Esan is exactly what you want from a place serving up homestyle food.
This is one of few restaurants in Queens where you can find real Laotian-derived cuisine. While Thai and Vietnamese food is common, these authentic noodle dishes that offer tastes of Laos make Hug Esan a hidden gem in Elmhurst's vibrant food scene.
(929) 328-0392
77-16 Woodside Ave, Elmhurst, NY 11373
Taste Good
Taste Good serves up some of the best Malaysian noodles in Queens. The eatery's Hokkien udang mee is a bowl of rich, spicy broth with shrimp and noodles that soak up every bit of flavor. The char kway teow — a smoky stir-fried noodle dish — is another shrimp-based must-try. This small spot has the feeling of a Malaysian street food stall, and the generous portions mean you'll always leave satisfied.
Walking into Taste Good is like stepping into a bustling Malaysian marketplace. The sizzle from the wok, the bold aromas of curry and spices — it's a sensory experience. This restaurant doesn't just serve food, it recreates the vibrant street-food culture of Malaysia. The smoky flavors from its stir-fries and the richness of its broths make each dish a true representation of Southeast Asian cuisine.
instagram.com/tastegoodmalaysiancuisine
(718) 898-8001
82-18 45th Ave, Elmhurst, NY 11373
Taiwanese Gourmet
The green awning of this corner eatery says "Taiwanese Cuisine, Inc." while online it's called Taiwanese Gourmet ... but whatever the name is, this longtime Elmhurst restaurant lives up to it. The beef stew noodle soup served here is a good example of why this dish is beloved in Taiwan — the broth is rich and infused with aromatic spices. The beef is tender and succulent, while the noodles are springy and chewy.
By staying true to tradition and consistently delivering top-quality flavors, Taiwanese Gourmet keeps diners coming back for its soothing dishes that are simple and hearty. It also helps that this place stays open until 2 a.m. every day of the week and offers a late-night special.
(718) 429-4818
84-02 Broadway, Elmhurst, NY 11373
Coco
Expect generous portions and relaxed vibes at Coco, an Elmhurst haunt for casual but satisfying meals. The flavors of Malaysia come to life here in every spoonful of the beef brisket noodle soup, a massive bowl of tender beef in a flavorful broth. Meanwhile, the roast pork noodles can be savored in soup or without broth — but it's the broth that truly elevates Coco's dishes. Packed with aromatic spices and layers of umami, the broth is a flavor journey on its own.
Coco also offers Thai specialties, but the Malaysian noodle meals truly transport your taste buds to the streets of Kuala Lumpur. This is also a good place in Queens for authentic asam laksa, the Penang specialty of spicy fish soup packed with rice noodles.
(718) 565-2030
82-69 Broadway, Elmhurst, NY 11373
Zhego
Offering a rare and exciting taste of traditional cuisine from Bhutan, Zhego provides noodle dishes that you won't find everywhere. Jangbuli is a thick and buttery noodle specialty with a spicy kick, and it's hearty and warming, great for colder days. The puta — a blend of buckwheat noodles with Sichuan peppercorns, eggs, chives, and onions — bursts with savory flavors.
Zhego's small, cozy setting in Woodside adds to the charm. A meal here feels both familiar and adventurous. The use of traditional Bhutanese ingredients and spices creates flavors that are deeply alluring, while also offering something new to explore. Amid an ambience evocative of the Himalayas, Zhego supplies an underrepresented type of Asian cuisine to the heart of Queens.
(347) 642-3166
38-04 61st St, Woodside, NY 11377
Shanghai You Garden
The diversity and depth of Shanghai-style cuisine is encapsulated by the Eight Treasures noodle soup served by this restaurant that operates in Flushing and Bayside. Traditionally made with Chinese noodles, tender pork, shrimp, tofu, peanuts, edamame, and more, the rich and spicy broth of this complex dish brings all of the elements together in harmony. Also try Shanghai You Garden's pan-fried udon noodles with beef or seafood; the thick, chewy noodles are perfectly cooked with a crispy finish.
Amid the bustling atmosphere at either Shanghai You Garden location, every meal feels like a celebration of flavors. The layers of texture and flavor in each dish make it an essential stop for anyone looking to dive into Shanghai's culinary traditions.
Multiple locations
Joe's Steam Rice Roll
Keeping things simple but just right, Joe's Steam Rice Roll serves up only one dish: silky and delicate sheet noodles stuffed with fillings like pork, beef, or shrimp. Each roll is made fresh to order, ensuring that every bite is soft and tender. The eatery's minimalist approach lets the quality of the ingredients shine, with the soy sauce complementing the fresh flavors of the fillings. It's fast, affordable, and exactly what you crave when you're looking for a light but satisfying meal.
The mastery of this eatery lies in its focus. There's something about the simplicity of a well-made and hearty roll, and Joe's has it down to a science. For those seeking a filling snack that doesn't skimp on quality, this is a must-visit.
(646) 203-7380
136-21 Roosevelt Ave #A1-A2, Flushing, NY 11354
Maxi's Noodle
As evidenced by its recent expansion to a second Flushing location, Maxi's Noodle is increasingly popular for its traditional Hong Kong-style cuisine. Here diners can customize orders of soup or lo mein by choosing among varied noodle styles (like duck egg noodles, vermicelli, or udon) and toppings including wontons, dumplings, and fried fish skin. In the noodle soup, the broth is tasty, and ties everything together in a delicate balance.
Maxi's Noodle is all about Hong Kong comfort food. The simplicity of the dishes lets the quality of the ingredients and the care in preparation take center stage. Whether you're in the mood for a light soup or something more filling, Maxi's delivers consistency and satisfaction in every bowl.
Multiple locations
Gahwa
Anyone craving traditional Korean noodle dishes should go to Gahwa. The vegetable-packed memil bibim guksu features buckwheat noodles with a tangy, spicy sauce, and it's a refreshing meal on a hot day. For something more hearty, the dogani tang — a rich soup made with boiled ox-knee bones, rice, and noodles — is full of deep, savory flavors.
This Flushing eatery focuses on Korean soups and noodles made with recipes passed down through generations, and this customary approach is often overshadowed by more popular Korean BBQ places. However, the authenticity of the flavors in each dish here reflect a commitment to serving homestyle Korean cuisine. Gahwa always comes through to provide a unique and enriching experience.
(718) 886-3223
29-32 Union St, Flushing, NY 11354
Tarim Uyghur Cuisine
Found within the basement food court of Flushing's New World Mall, Tarim Uyghur Cuisine offers a rare culinary glimpse into Central Asia's Xinjiang region. The flavors from this isolated corner of China are encapsulated by the Uyghurs' signature noodle dish, lagman. These hand-pulled noodles are typically stir-fried with tender lamb, chili peppers, onions, and other vegetables, all coated in a bold, savory sauce that's rich with spices.
The chefs at Tarim offer a special lagman with the meat and veggies served in big pieces, as well as a version with the ingredients diced and mixed in with the noodles. Either option provides an exciting departure from the more familiar noodle offerings in Queens, offering an underrepresented taste of authentic Uyghur dishes.
(347) 732-4420
136-20 Roosevelt Ave, Stall 5, Flushing, NY 11354
Young and Rich NY
With its take on Chinese mei fun noodles, Young and Rich NY sets itself apart from other any other noodle joint in Flushing. These thin rice noodles are stir-fried to perfection with additions like braised pork chops, chili chicken, and sour string beans, offering light yet delicious dishes. The noodles are delicate, absorbing just the right amount of sauce, while the proteins and vegetables are cooked to a superb texture. The casual setting and generous portions make this an excellent choice for a quick, satisfying meal.
Instead of the heavy noodle dishes often found in Queens, Young and Rich NY offers a refreshing alternative. The lightness of the mei fun allows subtle flavors of the sauces and ingredients to shine through. By focusing on delicate, balanced stir-fry techniques, this restaurant has carved out a cherished niche.
(667) 866-8686
36-19 Prince St, Flushing, NY 11354
White Bear
Tucked away beside a bustling Flushing intersection, White Bear may be small and unassuming, but its wonton soup with noodles is anything but. The silky, delicate wontons served here are filled with juicy pork and fresh veggies, and the noodles are cooked just right, maintaining their great texture in the broth. The simplicity of this dish highlights the excellent ingredients, with each bite nicely balanced. It's a place that doesn't rely on flash or frills — just expertly made noodles and wontons.
White Bear offers only a handful of dishes, with its wontons standing out as a clear favorite. This minimalistic approach works to the eatery's advantage, ensuring consistency and quality in every bowl. The no-nonsense vibe pairs nicely with the food, making this an ideal stop for those who appreciate straightforward and well-executed comfort food.
(718) 961-2322
135-02 Roosevelt Ave, Flushing, NY 11354
Nan Xiang
Nan Xiang is renowned far and wide for its soup dumplings — the restaurant has popular locations around Manhattan, New Jersey, and even Pennsylvania's King of Prussia Mall. However, the chain got its start in Flushing back in 2006, and its contemporary Queens location dominates half of an entire city block. While many flock to Nan Xiang for its famed dumplings, the noodle offerings deserve just as much attention.
The pork and potherb mustard noodle soup is an exemplary Nan Xiang dish featuring a fresh, slightly tangy edge that cuts through the richness. This restaurant excels at creating deeply satisfying meals, and the combination of striking flavors and fresh ingredients keeps the menu exciting beyond the dumplings.
(718) 321-3838
39-16 Prince Street #104, Flushing, NY 11354
JiBeiChuan Noodles
As a prized delicacy of Asian cuisines, fish maw — the inflatable swim bladder that fish use to achieve buoyancy — is an invaluable ingredient at JiBeiChuan Noodles, featuring locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Flushing. Here the specialty soup of fish maw, chicken, and rice noodles is a dish that's as delicate as it is flavorful. The soft, silky noodles are served in a light broth that highlights the fish maw, creating a dish that feels both refined and rustic.
The focus on fish maw at JiBeiChuan adds a fresh perspective to the Queens noodle scene, and the care taken in preparing each bowlful gives it a distinct taste. It's filling but not heavy, and certainly an uplifting experience.
(347) 732-9798
38-10 Prince St, Flushing, NY 11354
Fu Yuan
Don't bother attempting to book a table at Fu Yuan; this Flushing hotspot only offers takeout — but the price is right, and it's revered for the steamed rice noodle rolls called cheong fun. These silky rice rolls are made fresh to order, stuffed with shrimp or pork, and served with a light soy sauce that enhances the gentle flavors. The texture of the rice noodles is tender yet substantial, offering a satisfying contrast to the exquisite fillings.
Each roll is expertly crafted, ensuring that the rice noodles are soft and the fillings are generously packed. It's a simple dish done exceptionally well, and that attention to detail keeps it a favorite among locals looking for a quick bite.
(347) 732-9882
135-43 Roosevelt Ave, Flushing, NY 11354
Khao Nom
In Elmhurst, Khao Nom serves up a nice bowl of tom yum soup that's brimming with noodles and flavor. The spicy, sour broth is well-balanced with bright notes of cilantro, lime, and chili, creating a dish that's rich in complexity but still incredibly refreshing. The noodles soak up all the vibrant flavors, providing a chewy, satisfying texture that pairs beautifully with the fresh seasonings and tender protein in the soup.
Khao Nom's noodle soups — but particularly the tom yum — offer a depth of spicy, tangy, and savory flavors without overpowering the palate. It's the kind of place where every bowlful strikes a balance of tradition and innovation, making it a standout for Thai noodle lovers.
(929) 208-0108
42-06 77th St, Elmhurst, NY 11373
Methodology
Choosing the best noodle spots in Queens wasn't just about grabbing a random bowl of soup or a carton of stir fry — it was about finding places that do it right, every time. I didn't want noodles that only tasted good once; I wanted restaurants where the food is predictably great, and where the atmosphere, service, and overall vibe match the caliber of the dishes.
Food quality, consistency, value for money, and authenticity were my main criteria. If a place was overpriced or hyped up but didn't deliver, it didn't make the cut. These places are affordable and packed with flavor, offering dishes that remind you why noodles are such a staple in so many cuisines. No matter what you're in the mood for — ramen, stir-fried noodles, hand-pulled magic — these eateries won't disappoint.