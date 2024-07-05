14 Best Food And Drink Spots In King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania
Whether you're visiting King of Prussia (fondly referred to as KOP by locals) for the area's historic attractions, the Valley Forge casino, or the larger-than-life King of Prussia Mall, there is an absolute abundance of restaurants to sort through in this part of Pennsylvania. If you're in the mood for unique Pennsylvania foods or international delicacies, KOP will be able to satiate your craving. From Asian cuisine to pizza to sweet treats to sports bars and everything in between, KOP truly has it all.
King of Prussia visitors might like to try out something more unique, rather than dining at the same chain restaurants found in their hometowns — or if you live in the King of Prussia area, maybe you're on the hunt for a new favorite local eatery. Maybe you live in Philly and are popping over for a day trip, seeking flavors different from your typical Philadelphia foods. No matter your reason for visiting, as a longtime KOP explorer I've come up with a list of the best local food and drink spots in King of Prussia. Happy shopping, strolling, and sipping.
Founding Farmers
With one of the punniest names on this list, Founding Farmers (no, not fathers) is a charming, delicious spot to check out in the King Of Prussia area. I've been to Founding Farmers for breakfast, and I've got to say the biscuits, Maine blueberry compote waffles, and lattes are winners. People are also super fond of the breakfast tacos and the morning-friendly cocktails (particularly the Bellini and the southside), as well as Uncle Buck's beignets.
Founding Farmers is serving quintessential elevated American restaurant vibes, and you have to love and respect the fact that the core of this business is based around supporting family farmers and the food they produce. Plus, the meals and atmosphere are always aesthetically pleasing, so you can get some good photos out of your visit here, too. Though I focused more on the breakfast menu, Founding Farmers does offer an extensive lunch and dinner selection that's equally delicious, including hits like the fried chicken salad, the pub bacon cheeseburger, and the BBQ Texas brisket sandwich.
wearefoundingfarmers.com/location/king-of-prussia
(484) 808-4008
255 Main St, King of Prussia, PA 19406
Paladar
Craving some tasty Latin American food? Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar has you covered. The first thing you need to know about this spot is that the happy hour absolutely rocks. It runs weekdays from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the bar, and offers $4 draft beer, $6 margaritas, $7 chimichurri beef sliders, $7 traditional guacamole with chips, and more. But if you can't make the happy hour, no worries, because everything else is reasonably priced and tasty.
There are different menus for brunch, lunch, and dinner, so if you're checking out the selection online before you go (I feel you), make sure you're clicking on the right meal for the time of day you're going. The dinner offerings include fun twists on traditional items you'd see at many Latin restaurants. You can't go wrong with the Paladar tacos (go for the pork carnitas), the iconic craft-your-own guacamole, and the El Cubano sandwich.
paladarlatinkitchen.com/king-of-prussia-pennsylvania
(484) 965-9779
King of Prussia Town Center, 250 Main St, King of Prussia, PA 19406
City Works
A very popular restaurant in the KOP area, City Works is worth waiting for a table on a weekend night. A classic American restaurant with everything you could want, City Works is a fun place to catch a game, go out for a date night, or even visit with a big group of work friends, as there's plenty of seating. Kick things off with the crab fondue, then get either the spicy shrimp tacos or the smoked BBQ platter as your main. And don't forget the drinks — you'll find some super solid cocktails, wines, and local beers here.
Though there are some fun King of Prussia confectioneries you could hit after your meal, getting dessert here isn't a bad choice. My recommendation? Either the baked cookie dough or the peanut butter Snickers pie. My only other tip to keep in mind is to skip the pasta here; the burgers and other entrées are more worthy of your time.
cityworksrestaurant.com/locations/kingofprussia-2
(484) 690-4150
220 Main St, King of Prussia, PA 19406
Creed's Seafood and Steaks
Creed's Seafood and Steaks is a longtime staple of the KOP area, owned independently since 1982 — and people who've lived in the KOP area since 1982 know that Creed's is the place to be. A more upscale spot, here specialties are made from scratch, and include heavenly steak au poivre, buttermilk fried calamari, Maine lobster bisque, Canadian lobster tails, and the center-cut filet mignon.
Get a little dressed up and prepare yourself for one of the most memorable meals you've had in a while, perfect for an anniversary, graduation, or celebration of any kind. Creed's does take reservations (which are recommended), as well as large parties and private dining events. And don't forget to order a glass of wine with your meal, as Creed's boasts of being awarded repeatedly for its excellent wine list.
(610) 265-2550
499 N Gulph Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406
Kooma
Offering Asian fusion fare, Kooma expanded from its original West Chester location to bring something unique to King of Prussia in 2020, serving a repertoire ranging from creative sushi rolls to bursting bento boxes. This is a fine-dining restaurant, perfect for a dinner date after hitting the casino. You can easily make reservations online, and get excited for your visit while perusing the menu on the website.
Kooma has such a stacked list of appetizers, you need to order at least one for your party to share, whether it be the succulent short rib BBQ buns, deep-fried shishito peppers, or the negimaki sirloin steak stuffed with green onions and cream cheese. For your mains, you could go down the sushi route, try one of the signature entrées, customize a stir-fry dish, or enjoy the traditional bibimbap bowls. Perhaps it is best to go here multiple times and try something different each time you go. I know I plan to.
(484) 681-5593
201 Main St, Suite 100, King of Prussia, PA 19406
Pizzeria Vetri
In a state where pizza and Italian food are as abundant as air, it's never difficult to locate a pizza spot fairly nearby. But, they're not all amazing. In the King of Prussia area, the best local pizza spot has to be Pizzeria Vetri. The restaurant currently has four locations throughout the state, and even hosts entertaining cooking classes and workshops.
When dining at Pizzeria Vetri, it's almost vital that you get at least one pizza; the Neapolitan feeds one to two people, while the metro feeds three to four. In fact, you should probably get two pizzas in order to try more than one of the showstopping options available at Pizzeria Vetri. You can customize your own pizza by choosing from the topping list, or select one of the house specialties like crudo (with prosciutto, buffalo mozzarella, and Parmesan) or the fennel sausage pie, featuring roasted fennel, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan. There are also some tasty starters and salads to add some color to the table if you wish.
pizzeriavetri.com/location/king-of-prussia
(267) 422-4201
150 Main St, King of Prussia, PA 19406
Gaucho's Prime
For the best Brazilian steakhouse local to KOP, look no further than Gaucho's Prime. If you're not eating at a Brazilian steakhouse for the first time, you'll be familiar with this restaurant's policy of operating with fixed prices (which differ depending on the day of the week, and if you're visiting for lunch or dinner), with kids aged 7 to 12 being charged half-price while those 6 and under eat for free.
Some cuts of the USDA prime beef you'll have the chance to try here include picanha, filet mignon, alcatra, fraldinha, and ribeye, along with chicken, pork, and lamb. In addition to the premium meats, guests have access to a salad bar with over 60 options, and a buffet of hot sides like cheese bread and Brazilian feijoada black-bean stew. Overall, Gaucho's Prime is a perfect spot to enjoy a special occasion with high-quality meats.
(610) 946-6480
220 N Gulph Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406
Bang Cookies
If you're obsessed with watching Crumbl Cookies taste-test videos online when new flavors drop, you need to try out Bang Cookies. A regional chain with five locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Bang Cookies feels very similar to Crumbl, but with a local spirit that you just can't replicate. Bang Cookies offers new flavors to try out every week, and yes, they are just as good (if not better, depending on your preferences) as what's offered at Crumbl.
The brand's limited-edition weekly cookie lineup has included flavors like rocky road or peanut butter and jelly, and Bang Cookies offers a wide range of staple flavors that you can always count on being available. Some popular anytime cookie choices are triple chocolate, sea salt chocolate chip, and white chocolate macadamia nut. If you go back home from your KOP trip dreaming about these cookies and craving more, you can get them delivered right to your door, as Bang Cookies ships nationwide.
(267) 212-4754
140 Allendale Rd, Suite 6, King of Prussia, PA 19406
Nan Xiang
The fact that there's a Nan Xiang location in KOP is a minor miracle, considering that this small-scale chain produces some of the best soup dumplings in New York City (seriously). If you live in King of Prussia or are visiting, this is a must-visit restaurant that you won't regret trying. Nan Xiang offers much more than soup dumplings, but let's kick things off with what the restaurant is known for.
There are soup dumpling flavors for whatever you're craving, whether you want the comfort of the signature pork soup dumplings or the seafood kick of the scallop and pork soup dumplings. Pair those dumplings with a few other dishes for the table, and you've got a feast on your hands — the chicken-fried udon noodles, beef and chili pepper noodle soup, and the seaweed in garlic sauce are all winners.
(484) 684-6200
160 N Gulph Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406
Aroma Mediterranean Cuisine
For your Mediterranean fix in King of Prussia, you've got to go to Aroma. This spot is serving up some seriously amazing homemade hummus, a stellar Greek salad, the perfect lunchtime pita wrap, and hearty dinner items like the lamb gyro, chicken shawarma, and fatteh bowls. You'll find classic Greek menu items here, as well as dishes from other Mediterranean regions.
Aroma Mediterranean Cuisine also offers a kids' menu, catering for your next party, and many tasty and authentic desserts, like almond baklava and homemade muhalayah (Middle Eastern milk pudding with rose water, crushed almonds and pistachios, and a maraschino cherry). The restaurant is closed on Mondays, but open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
(610) 337-9300
10104 Valley Forge Circle, King of Prussia, PA 19406
The Happy Mixer
It can be difficult to find gluten-free baked goods, let alone ones that taste good. Luckily, the folks at The Happy Mixer know all the tricks for a gluten-free baker, and have made it easy for folks in the KOP area to get their hands on some incredible bakery items. In fact, they're so tasty that you can bring non-gluten-free friends and watch them be impressed.
In addition to gluten-free items, The Happy Mixer offers some vegan items (shout-out to the homemade bagels), and provides transparency for every item by clearly marking its ingredients and dietary-restriction details. Delights that are served up on the regular include savory goods like sandwich bread, baguettes, and rye bread, as well as memorable sweet treats like old fashioned cake donuts offered in tons of flavors, freshly baked cakes perfect for birthdays and celebrations, muffins, brownies, cookies, and more. There are also seasonal items that you can choose from, so there's sure to be something for everyone here. It's all gluten-free, and it's all wonderful.
(484) 580-6680
103 E Swedesford Rd, Wayne, PA 19087
Cool River
Have you ever been to a steakhouse that doubles as a whiskey lounge? Well, if not, it's high time you check out Cool River, which takes the concept of surf and turf to the next level by serving up high-quality cuts of meat and fresh seafood. Starting with the food before making our way to the whiskey, the KOP-adjacent Cool River location has a small but mighty section of appetizers, including smoked ribeye quesadillas and the Texas blue crab cakes with vodka-infused cocktail sauce.
There are many delicious burgers and sandwiches to choose from (the Cajun blackened grouper sandwich is a must), while main courses include hickory-smoked prime rib and the honey-glazed Atlantic salmon. In the drinks arena, though there are a number of speciality cocktails and beers to choose from, you have to try a whiskey or bourbon here, as Cool River stocks an incredible variety of these spirits.
(610) 647-6700
888 Chesterbrook Blvd, Wayne, PA 19087
Dim Sum-Mania
There are quite a few dim sum restaurant options in the King of Prussia area, so finding the best was a difficult task. But, based on personal experience and research, it came down to Dim Sum-Mania. Open in nearby Berwyn since 2019, Dim Sum-Mania is locally renowned for its authentic Chinese food and dedication to sustainability, and if those reasons aren't enough to convince you to check it out, let me give you some more.
Not only can you get some of the freshest, tastiest dim sum here — including Shanghai pork soup dumplings and fried shrimp rolls — but the restaurant also offers diverse Chinese specialties like sesame chicken, roast duck, five-spice beef, and Sichuan-style wontons. Everything here is homemade and worth ordering, so the only decision that you would be disappointed in making is not going to Dim Sum-Mania in the first place.
(484) 320-8798
260 Swedesford Rd, Berwyn, PA 19312
Donut House
Donut House is yet another fun dessert spot around KOP, and it's one you won't want to miss. You'll see that Donut House bakes and serves up homemade mochi donuts that look like cute little rings (and taste fantastic). But Donut House also makes traditional brioche donuts in a variety of flavors, as well as filled brioche donuts and hot drinks. After all, what goes better with donuts than coffee or milky tea?
If you're curious about the unique types of flavors that Donut House offers, let me illuminate you. Mochi options include strawberry glaze with cheesecake topping, cookies and cream, and honey taro donuts, while some brioche highlights are grasshopper (featuring mint-chocolate glaze adorned with Oreo pieces and chocolate chips) and the Samoa, a chocolate-glazed donut drizzled with caramel and sprinkled with toasted coconut. Check out Donut House's Instagram page to see what the current flavors of the month are, if you want to tantalize your sweet tooth before visiting.
(267) 779-1915
312 Swedesford Rd, Berwyn, PA 19312
Methodology
I chose these eateries based on a combination of personal experience with the area, along with recommendations from people familiar with the King of Prussia region. Being from South Jersey with lots of friends and family living in Pennsylvania, I grew up going to the King of Prussia Mall for back-to-school shopping. Nowadays, whenever I'm in the KOP area, I like to see what local restaurants the scene's got going on.
For this list, I chose independent restaurants or food and drink chains that are operating less than 10 locations. If a chain has more than 10 locations, it's probably a place you could find all around Philadelphia's tri-state area, not just in KOP. So, if you didn't see your favorite King of Prussia spot listed here, that's probably the reason why.