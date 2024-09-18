Tom Yum Vs Tom Kha Soup: What's The Difference?

When you sit down to dinner or pick up a takeout menu at your favorite local Thai restaurant, chances are you probably have a go-to order. We love pineapple pad Thai and panang curry as much as the next foodie, but zoom over to the "soup" section of the menu and there are even more flavorful wonders to taste — and to unpack. What exactly is the difference between two classic Thai dishes: tom yum and tom kha soup?

"Tom yum" roughly translates to "boiled medley" in reference to the toothy, relatively large pieces of protein, veggies, and aromatics bobbing in the fragrant broth. But "tom kha" translates to "boiled galangal," and this soup is also composed of a medley of ingredients. Both soups are warming, comforting, nourishing, and ultra-dimensional flavor-wise. They can also both be enjoyed as a soup or served over jasmine rice or rice noodles. The latter serving method can also be a great way to make leftovers stretch, for the record.

The largest differences between earthy-tangy tom yum and sweet-spiced tom kha are their flavor profiles and spiciness levels. For starters, perhaps unsurprisingly, galangal plays a huge role in the taste of tom kha, where salty-umami fish sauce meets the citrus zing of fresh lime juice. Tom kha takes comfort food chicken soup to a delicious new level, and in tom yum, it's all about spicy shrimp.