The 3 Main Ingredients You Need For Shortcut Tom Kha Gai Soup

The enticing flavors of Thai food are mouthwatering and totally splurge-worthy when you've got time to go out for dinner or order delivery, but we all have times when we need a stopgap solution. Whether it's for budget reasons or a tight schedule, having a few pantry items on hand to satisfy a craving for Thai flavors is a key self-care move. The good news is you can make a pretty close approximation for popular tom kha gai soup with just three main ingredients: chicken noodle soup, canned coconut milk, and fish sauce.

The comforting shortcut soup is easy to make, and also easy to customize with additional herbs and vegetables you have on hand if you want to jazz it up a bit. A handful of mushrooms or a bit of ginger and garlic could be tossed in. A can of baby corn or a few cherry tomatoes would round out the soup if you have them, but the whole point of this idea is simplicity, so no need to run to the store; use what you have.