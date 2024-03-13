The Best Way To Store Leftover Ramen For Later

There are many different ways to spice up your instant ramen. This convenience food is so versatile. Some easy ways include adding your favorite veggies to the noodles, tossing in an egg, mixing it with your favorite spicy pesto, adding a little tangy yogurt, and the list goes on and on. And while it's easy to slurp down a whole bowl in one sitting, there may be a point when you find yourself with leftover noodles and uncertain if you can store them for future use. The answer is, yes, you can.

The best way to store your ramen for later is to divide and conquer, meaning separate the noodles from the broth, as well as any add-in ingredients, and store each in airtight containers. This way your noodles won't absorb the liquid and turn into slimy mush and be completely inedible for your next meal. If you store your ramen in this manner, the noodles should be good for two to three days. It also ensures your veggies, proteins, and crunchy elements keep their texture.