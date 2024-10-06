The Brilliant Reason Ina Garten Chops Her Grilled Cheese To The Size Of Croutons

Ina Garten has amassed hundreds of recipes and thousands if not millions of fans in her illustrious career as a gourmet shop owner, chef, and TV personality. Many recipes Garten shares offer clever upgrades to classic dishes, as is the case for cutting grilled cheese sandwiches into croutons to top a bowl of tomato soup. Grilled cheese and tomato soup is a classic duo that's been served in schools and households since World War II. Garten condenses the pairing into the most decadent one-bowl meal, saving eaters the trouble of dipping whole sandwiches into their soup.

She keeps her grilled cheese crouton recipe simple, using only bread, butter, and Gruyère cheese grilled until browned and crispy in a panini press. These grilled cheese croutons are crispy, chewy, and creamy all at once, providing the perfect bite-sized crunch for each spoonful of tomato soup. Of all the creative hacks for grilled cheese you'll wish you knew sooner, croutons are among the simplest. All it takes is slicing a grilled cheese sandwich into cubes to transform a sandwich into one of the most decadent garnish upgrades for tomato soup.