12 Restaurants Kamala Harris Loves Across The US

Kamala Harris is known to be a foodie, which makes us especially curious to know which restaurants she frequents. So where does a politician who collects cookbooks, always makes a home-cooked Sunday dinner, and once had her own social media cooking show like to eat across the U.S.? Most of her known favorite restaurants are near places where she has gone to school, lived, or worked. So, most of the ones on our list are from Washington, D.C., and California. However, Harris has found herself impressed while sampling new restaurants on the campaign trail, as well.

Her tastes in restaurants range from comfort foods to fancier fare. Some simple favorites include places she enjoyed getting a burger in college or places where she knows she can pick up a decent taco. However, she also appreciates upscale restaurants that offer a good meal with an extra layer of privacy for politicians and celebrities who like to eat there. Her restaurant tastes run the gamut from American, Mexican, and BBQ, to Italian, Indian, and Mediterranean. If you happen to be in an area that has one of her favorite restaurants, you'll probably not be disappointed if you decide to give it a try. And you might just be lucky enough to run into her while you're there.