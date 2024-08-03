Kamala Harris' Favorite Fast Food Restaurant In College Was A Classic

With Kamala Harris rising to be the new presumptive nominee in the 2024 presidential election, the country is on the verge of many potential firsts. Amid the bigger historical stories, you may have missed one small detail: We may be getting our first modern foodie president.

Politics and food are frequently intertwined, with local stops at diners and photo-ops at county fairs being a common trope of campaigns, but for Harris, food seems like a natural part of her personal history and identity. The vice president has talked about being an accomplished home cook, how it gives her a refuge from work, and about the influence her Indian immigrant mother's cooking had over her life. She even had a series of cooking videos online as part of her 2020 presidential campaign. And as noted in a Washington Post story about her early life in the nation's capital, her love of food extended to some of the most populist fast food spots in the country.

Harris attended Howard University in Washington, D.C., starting in 1982, and friends of hers from the time recall her as someone who was always thinking about the next meal. One friend, Dallas-based attorney Jill Louis, told the outlet that while Harris loved exploring D.C.'s food scene, Popeye's fried chicken was her favorite if she needed something quick near campus. "You would walk through the snow just to get a taste of that biscuit," Louis recalled.