Why Politicians Go To This DC Restaurant To Get Their Deals Done
In today's politically divided climate, you'd be hard-pressed to find lawmakers across the aisle breaking bread together. But if there's anywhere that it's literally going to happen, it's at Washington, D.C.'s Cafe Milano, a casually upscale Italian restaurant that has long been known as the go-to dining spot for the political elite.
The restaurant places a premium on privacy and security, an effort spearheaded by owner Franco Nuschese, whose measures have won him the loyalty of some of the world's most powerful people. Cafe Milano has employees who serve as dual security and comfort detail, ensuring that high-profile diners feel both safe and taken care of. "In Washington, you need to have that level of trust among all of us," Nuschese told The New York Times in 2017. "The minute they walk inside, the door closes right there."
Though the restaurant emphasizes discretion, it's paradoxically known as Washington's top spot to "see and be seen," an epithet the establishment boasts on the front page of its website. For politicians hoping to keep their name in the press, Cafe Milano seemingly offers the best of both worlds: A high level of internal security with an equally high publicity profile. Unfortunately, the one thing it doesn't seem to offer is great food, at least according to some critics. In 2014, Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema gave the restaurant one star out of four, criticizing its substandard food and exorbitantly priced wine offerings.
Cafe Milano is a long-time favorite of celebrities and politicians alike
Despite Cafe Milano's alleged culinary shortcomings, it remains a restaurant of choice for both Democratic and Republican politicians. President Joe Biden is known to frequent the restaurant, where his go-to order is said to be an angel hair pasta dish. Current Vice President and presidential nominee Kamala Harris has also been spotted dining at Cafe Milano, and though former President Donald Trump wasn't known to visit the restaurant, many members of his administration were reportedly regulars during their White House tenure.
A number of arts and media celebrities have also been spotted at Cafe Milano over the years, including Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lopez, and George Clooney. The restaurant frequently hosts high-profile events in addition to its regular dinner service, such as book launches, VIP birthday parties, and a celebration for the 2018 Stanley Cup champions, the Washington Capitals.
The partying isn't reserved for Americans, either. United Arab Emirates ambassador Yousef al-Otaiba is reportedly a fan of the restaurant, and in 2017, Franco Nuschese opened a Cafe Milano outpost in Abu Dhabi. For his 81st birthday, former Pope Benedict XVI had lunch at the restaurant's main branch. Additionally, then-Saudi ambassador Adel al-Jubeir was known to be such a loyal regular of Cafe Milano that in 2011, the restaurant was targeted in a bomb plot to assassinate him.
If you're hoping for a celeb sighting or want to witness a covert political deal, Cafe Milano is your best bet.