Why Politicians Go To This DC Restaurant To Get Their Deals Done

In today's politically divided climate, you'd be hard-pressed to find lawmakers across the aisle breaking bread together. But if there's anywhere that it's literally going to happen, it's at Washington, D.C.'s Cafe Milano, a casually upscale Italian restaurant that has long been known as the go-to dining spot for the political elite.

The restaurant places a premium on privacy and security, an effort spearheaded by owner Franco Nuschese, whose measures have won him the loyalty of some of the world's most powerful people. Cafe Milano has employees who serve as dual security and comfort detail, ensuring that high-profile diners feel both safe and taken care of. "In Washington, you need to have that level of trust among all of us," Nuschese told The New York Times in 2017. "The minute they walk inside, the door closes right there."

Though the restaurant emphasizes discretion, it's paradoxically known as Washington's top spot to "see and be seen," an epithet the establishment boasts on the front page of its website. For politicians hoping to keep their name in the press, Cafe Milano seemingly offers the best of both worlds: A high level of internal security with an equally high publicity profile. Unfortunately, the one thing it doesn't seem to offer is great food, at least according to some critics. In 2014, Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema gave the restaurant one star out of four, criticizing its substandard food and exorbitantly priced wine offerings.