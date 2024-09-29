Why It's Crucial To Rinse Canned Corned Beef

The uniquely named corned beef comes from a storied tradition of curing and preservation. So too does its canned counterpart. The convenience of this packaging and preservation introduces a variety of creative uses for canned corned beef: Rather than cooking corned beef at home, you can easily pop open a can to make a number of different dishes that are sure to impress. The most important step after opening your can, however, must be to rinse the meat before proceeding any further.

You should absolutely always rinse your canned corned beef to remove residual salt from the meat. If you don't follow this crucial step, you risk an overpoweringly salty dish that can't easily be repaired. Skipping out on rinsing your canned corned beef is a big mistake made with the canned food that you definitely want to avoid. It's simple enough to open the can, remove the meat, and run it underneath cool running water at least a few times to ensure that the superfluous salt has been thoroughly removed. From there, the sky's the limit.