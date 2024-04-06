Beef Up Classic Musubi With A Canned Corned Beef Swap

Musubi, a Hawaiin staple loosely inspired by Japan's onigiri is a food of convenience that has it all: Fillingness, gorgeous flavors, and a quick, easy preparation. You don't need much to put it together, just a few fundamental ingredients like rice, Asian condiments, and most importantly, Spam. If you don't like Spam or can't eat pork, no worries, there's an alternative that plays the starring role marvelously — canned corned beef.

This substitution works perfectly because much like Spam, canned corned beef also has a salty taste. However, instead of the signature pork-ham mix and smoky hints, you'll get the beef's savory richness that steals the show in countless dishes. This intriguing twist is a small nudge that makes the musubi different and more exciting than usual. Yet, at its core, the flavors are still the delightful balance of well-seasoned meat and umami condiments you know and love.

Canned corned beef is fall-apart tender and flakey, deviating texturally from the more solid Spam. As you bite into the musubi, it melds right into the fluffy rice, creating a satisfying mouthfeel with its overall softness. The rice and the beef are wrapped inside crispy nori seaweeds, striking a fascinating contrast in this seemingly simple dish.