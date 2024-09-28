The Mexican Sauce You Need To Spice Up Your Meatballs

Making meatballs is some of the greatest fun you can have in the kitchen. Even more fun, of course, is eating them. Among the best meatball recipes, next to the importance of choosing just the right meat for your meatballs, it stands to reason that the sauce is boss. If you are looking for a perfect sauce for meatballs besides marinara, give enchilada sauce a whirl and taste the spicy difference. Enchilada sauce is an absolute game-changer when it comes to elevating your meatballs beyond the ordinary and into an extraordinary flavor-packed experience.

Whether you choose to buy a can of enchilada sauce at the store or roll up your sleeves and prepare a homemade enchilada sauce recipe, it's clear that this sauce is an excellent pairing with meatballs. The combination of smoky and spicy flavors present in both red and green versions of enchilada sauce ensures a bold addition to whatever type of meatballs you choose to make. There are a number of ways to use canned enchilada sauce to enhance your meals, and the tastes and textures are really what make this the ideal sauce for a meatball-centric meal.