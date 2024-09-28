The Mexican Sauce You Need To Spice Up Your Meatballs
Making meatballs is some of the greatest fun you can have in the kitchen. Even more fun, of course, is eating them. Among the best meatball recipes, next to the importance of choosing just the right meat for your meatballs, it stands to reason that the sauce is boss. If you are looking for a perfect sauce for meatballs besides marinara, give enchilada sauce a whirl and taste the spicy difference. Enchilada sauce is an absolute game-changer when it comes to elevating your meatballs beyond the ordinary and into an extraordinary flavor-packed experience.
Whether you choose to buy a can of enchilada sauce at the store or roll up your sleeves and prepare a homemade enchilada sauce recipe, it's clear that this sauce is an excellent pairing with meatballs. The combination of smoky and spicy flavors present in both red and green versions of enchilada sauce ensures a bold addition to whatever type of meatballs you choose to make. There are a number of ways to use canned enchilada sauce to enhance your meals, and the tastes and textures are really what make this the ideal sauce for a meatball-centric meal.
Pairing enchilada sauce with meatballs
Whether you go with poultry, beef, pork, or you try something a little more off the beaten path such as lamb or a plant-based meatball variety, enchilada sauce will work beautifully with just about any type of meatball. You can even try different add-ins for canned enchilada sauce if you want to have more of a semi-homemade feel and moderate the level of spice. With the difference between red and green enchilada sauce largely distinguished by the peppers used for either recipe, you can use this to inform both the type of meatballs you want to make as well as how you intend to serve them.
For example, saucing your meatballs with a rich red enchilada sauce would go especially well with a side of Mexican rice and beans. You can also try adding sofrito to your canned beans for an extra pop of flavor that would complement your meatballs and rice. With a tangy green enchilada sauce, try pairing your meatballs with a side of roasted vegetables or a lush green salad. If you want a party-pleasing appetizer, you can also make miniature meatballs and adorn them with sauce and individual toothpicks.