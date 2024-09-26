Why You Should (Almost) Never Order Beans At A Barbecue Restaurant

Excited to try out that popular barbecue place that's just opened nearby? There's one thing you should definitely not order at a barbecue restaurant. Pitmaster Sloan Rinaldi hazards that outside of Texas, it's wise to avoid spooning any beans onto your plate. "Other regions do not seem to render the baked beans long enough to caramelize and develop flavor, and they often don't understand pinto beans," she said. Done right, this side dish becomes one of the signs of a great barbecue restaurant from a Southerner. But the chance of perfection is rare and likely not worth the gamble.

Not only is the taste often not quite up to par, but beans are incredibly filling. If you stock up on these legumes, it reduces your appetite for the succulent meat dishes barbecue restaurants are actually famed for. As one of the most popular types of plant proteins, small beans are packed with dense fiber. In fact, a study from the Obesity Society found diners to feel 31% fuller after consuming an equally portioned meal with beans versus one with no beans. Play it safe and save space for other, tastier dishes.