Why You Should (Almost) Never Order Beans At A Barbecue Restaurant
Excited to try out that popular barbecue place that's just opened nearby? There's one thing you should definitely not order at a barbecue restaurant. Pitmaster Sloan Rinaldi hazards that outside of Texas, it's wise to avoid spooning any beans onto your plate. "Other regions do not seem to render the baked beans long enough to caramelize and develop flavor, and they often don't understand pinto beans," she said. Done right, this side dish becomes one of the signs of a great barbecue restaurant from a Southerner. But the chance of perfection is rare and likely not worth the gamble.
Not only is the taste often not quite up to par, but beans are incredibly filling. If you stock up on these legumes, it reduces your appetite for the succulent meat dishes barbecue restaurants are actually famed for. As one of the most popular types of plant proteins, small beans are packed with dense fiber. In fact, a study from the Obesity Society found diners to feel 31% fuller after consuming an equally portioned meal with beans versus one with no beans. Play it safe and save space for other, tastier dishes.
What should you order at a barbecue restaurant?
So, while you're passing up on the beans at your local joint, what should you order? Well, the menu item you should never skip at a barbecue restaurant is any type of local specialty. This is where you see the most diversity; just as Texan beans have a totally different flavor, meat varies across the U.S. states. North Carolina uses a cider vinegar marinade, while Memphis has a spiced dry rub with red sauce. And that's before you even consider variations across countries — Russia chars lemon-marinated meat, while in Brazil, chefs cook on specific types of wood.
When weighing up the various cuts of meat, pork butt is great for a juicy and smoky taste. Heavily charred burnt ends might look slightly intimidating but are perfect for a crisp and flavorsome bite. Also, be mindful of whether the venue is reputable; the simplest way to tell you're at a good barbecue restaurant is a long line or difficulty to snag a table reservation.